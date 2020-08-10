Heartland Direct creates desk shield to protect kids returning to classrooms across the US

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heartland Direct International, a Moore company, has developed an affordable desk shield to protect elementary school children returning to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tri-fold cardboard frame has a clear plastic center and attaches easily to the desk with packing tape, providing an added barrier around children to lessen airborne spread of the virus. The Little Desk Shield is made from the same materials as face shields worn by doctors and nurses and can be manufactured on the company's existing equipment.

"We normally create fundraising products for some of the world's top nonprofits but, during the pandemic, we want to use our manufacturing expertise to help kids stay safe as they transition back to in-school learning. We partnered within Moore to figure out a way to repurpose existing machines to make Little Desk Shields as efficiently and affordably as possible. With production based entirely in the U.S., we are also supporting American workers," says Aaron Siddiki, president of Heartland Direct International.

It is expected that students will be spending more time than usual at their desks. The Little Desk Shield provides a physical barrier between students and teachers for times of learning, lunch and play. The product is sold in bundles of 25 to easily equip one classroom for as little as $100 when 10 bundles or more are ordered. Heartland is selling directly to teachers, parents, schools and school systems.

"The people at Heartland are concerned parents too. When we saw what other countries were doing with barrier protection in classrooms, we knew we wanted to build on that idea but in an affordable way. On our website people can buy for one classroom or an entire school," says Siddiki.

Little Desk Shields are designed for students in fifth grade and below and can be purchased online from littledeskshield.com. Any company, school system or nonprofit that orders over 10,000 can be personalize with branding and custom artwork. The shields can be sprayed clean with a disinfectant mist at the end of each day and easily replaced when needed.

Many companies, including parent company Moore, are donating Little Desk Shields to support area schools. As part of Heartland's own give-back efforts, the company is donating more than 1,000 to schools in neighborhoods where employees live and work.

About Heartland Direct

Heartland Direct International LLC is dedicated to providing advertising solutions to support all product and premium needs for nonprofits, companies and fundraising campaigns. The company's mission is centered on helping better the human condition by providing quality products and a helping hand to organizations that are tackling some of the world's greatest problems. Heartland's products are designed to be the heart and direct touch point connecting consumers to an organziation's mission, brand or campaign.

About Moore

Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. Comprised of 33 companies with more than 2,500 employees, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients, and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

