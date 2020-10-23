Heartland Dental Celebrates Record Growth of Newly Supported Practices Despite Global Pandemic

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental has welcomed a record number of supported practices in 2020 with more than 100 doctors choosing the company's world-class support to date this calendar year.

Heartland Dental provides non-clinical administrative support so dentists and their teams can focus on delivering high-quality clinical care and excellent patient experiences. Heartland's support includes assistance with human resources, marketing, IT, supplies, insurance credentialing, accounting, and more.

The company is also widely known for providing supported doctors and hygienists with an abundance of continuing education programs and leadership development opportunities.

"We have seen an incredible response in our recent doctor affiliations, many of whom want to grow their practice, gain non-clinical administrative management relief, or plan their transition as they think about retirement," said Patrick Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO. "Others are simply seeking support and connection during this time."

Heartland Dental's robust growth trajectory also includes its recent expansion of support into the state of Idaho. This strong momentum contributes to the company being well-poised for continued growth in the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

Newly supported clinicians have noted Heartland Dental's stability as the largest support organization for dental practices, its resiliency, and its unwavering mission of service to doctors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have also cited the company's absolute commitment to doctors' complete clinical autonomy as well as its collaborative culture as key differentiators in their decision.

"It has been a true honor and privilege to welcome these doctors, especially during this challenging year, and we look forward to supporting them as they lead their teams and care for their patients," added Bauer. "Heartland Dental is committed to providing solutions to meet the unique needs of doctors, their practices, and their patients."

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into supporting over 1,700 dentists in nearly 1,100 dental offices across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

