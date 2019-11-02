Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Year-in-Review on November 4

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area (HCWHA), a certified heritage area encompassing parts of Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties, will be hosting an Annual Year-in-Review celebration at the Carroll County Arts Center on Monday, November 4, from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. The Year-in-Review is an opportunity to hear about the work done in the Heritage Area, including the substantial grant awards for heritage tourism projects made to local nonprofits and government units over the past year, as well as the Heritage Area's plans for the coming year in the region.

The event will feature Drew Gruber, Executive Director of Civil War Trails, as the evening's guest speaker. The reception following the talk, including hors d'oeuvres and wine, will highlight organizations representing trail opportunities in Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties.

The Year-in-Review is free and open to the public, though RSVPs are appreciated. Please RSVP online at bit.ly/hcwhameeting2019 or contact Assistant Director Emily Huebner at emily@heartofthecivilwar.org

For more information, contact Executive Director Elizabeth Scott Shatto at liz@heartofthecivilwar.org or Assistant Director Emily Huebner at 240-608-5177.

SOURCE Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area