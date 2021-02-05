Hearing Aid Company Signia Hosts Interactive Comedy Event With The Second City to Celebrate its Hearing Care Professional Customers and Employees

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid innovator Signia yesterday hosted an interactive virtual event with legendary comedy group The Second City exclusively for Signia's hearing care professional customers and employees.

"Given the impact COVID-19 has had on all of our lives, we recognized the need to relax and recharge together, even if it was virtually," said Mike O'Neil, President of Signia U.S. "Our customers and employees are at the core of our success, and it's more important than ever to maintain and improve these relationships with social distancing guidelines in mind."

The engaging event began with a welcome message and short introduction from O'Neil and was followed by a variety of fast-paced, upbeat sketches and improvisation performed by The Second City. Event attendees also had the opportunity to join in on the interactive comedy experience and share suggestions via chat.

When designing the event, Signia chose The Second City due to its world-renowned reputation in the comedy space and its ability to connect with attendees of all ages. The legendary comedy group is where stars like Bill Murray, Joan Rivers, Mike Myers, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key and Stephen Colbert launched their comedy careers. The group launched in 1959 as a small cabaret and has grown to include theaters and training centers in Chicago, Toronto and Hollywood.

"While we can't currently be together physically, live, interactive events help foster important connections with our employees and customers. We hope the guests enjoyed the event, and we look forward to hosting more complimentary programs in the future," said O'Neil.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations that shape the prescription audio category. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia allows hearing care professionals and hearing aid wearers not just to correct a hearing loss but to gain an edge.

