HEAR YE! HEAR YE! Renaissance Festival Planning Continues! Auditions Underway!

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planning for the fall Carolina Renaissance Festival is well underway with organizers working to adapt to challenges resulting from COVID19. Organizers are hopeful that medical science and access to preventative measures will improve to allow for a safe opening of the Festival's 27th annual season.

"The next 90 days will tell us a lot about the Festival's ability to open. We are continually monitoring industry related news reports and updates by state and federal agencies as to what new guidelines will emerge for events like ours to operate safely," says Matt Siegel, Director of Marketing and Entertainment. The Festival's intended operating dates are Saturdays and Sundays, October 3 - November 22, if able to open.

Keeping the production on schedule includes holding open auditions for talent. Typically in person auditions are held June each year at the Cannon School in Concord, however due to current restrictions on gatherings, interested candidates can now submit a virtual audition via the Festival's website at http://www.Carolina.RenFestInfo.com. The deadline for audition submissions is June 30.

The Festival is calling for actors, entertainers, musicians, performers, and colorful personalities of all types to inhabit the Festival's make-believe Village of Fairhaven. Amateur and professional opportunities are available. Auditionees should be age 13 or older.

Welcomed auditionees will not be obligated to perform if the Festival is able to open under safe conditions and they feel their health, and that of others, may continue to be at risk due to COVID19. Additional information from the Festival regarding COVID19 considerations is available on the Festival website at http://www.Carolina.RenFestInfo.com/quickfacts

The Carolina Renaissance Festival is a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, jousting tournament and feast, all rolled into a non-stop, daylong family adventure. The Festival operates annually on Saturdays and Sundays, October and November on a 325-acre site located minutes north of Charlotte, between Concord and Huntersville, at the junction of NC 73 and Poplar Tent Road.

