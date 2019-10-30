Healtor Announces That Free Medical Office Rent Processing Is Here

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey technology startup committed to bringing high-value health care providers into communities where they are needed the most, has introduced a free rent processing and medical office subleasing contract management platform for its 1,000+ independent providers, hospitals, and medical office building owner - customers.

Historically, rent processing and timeshare/sublease contract management has been regarded as a tedious undertaking and financial burden within the medical office industry.

Healtor's recently released features include regional timeshare rent benchmarks, landlord and tenant communication tools, lease document checker, and, of course, there's no charge to collect or pay your rent. Knowing the market's need for effortless rent and contract processing, Healtor's new offering allows medical office operators, such as individual providers and hospital systems, to focus their energy on delivering high quality outpatient care instead of on potential (Stark and Anti-kickback) compliance and financial risks.

"By eliminating the administrative burdens and costs associated with things like rent processing and lease management for medical office operators and tenants, we are the engine that enables providers to cost-effectively establish themselves in communities across the country - on a part-time basis," Kirat Kharode, Founder and CEO of Healtor and former hospital system executive, says. "Whether you are an owner/ operator of a medical office building looking to share overhead costs, or are a physician looking to find an existing medical office to utilize a day or two per week until you ramp up your practice, our market network allows providers to grow with each other and engage patients in a truly value-oriented manner."

Healtor is a technology platform that combines the best aspects of a network of high-value providers with a marketplace like an Airbnb for medical office timesharing, compliance, and management. High-value providers are central to making this market network thrive by achieving better outcomes at lower costs, particularly for Medicare patients. The company's new free rent processing and subleasing contract management feature will bring Healtor even closer to its mission to bring providers into communities where they are needed most.

