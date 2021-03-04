Healthycell Partners with UNFI to Expand Its Line of MICROGEL™ Pill-free Supplements at Retail Stores Nationwide

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-Generation, ultra-absorption MICROGEL™ supplements are now available through UNFI, including Focus+Recall, REM Sleep, Bioactive Multi, Vegan Essentials, and Immune Super Boost.

Healthycell continues to expand its retail footprint in national chain stores supported by UNFI's extensive distribution and warehousing infrastructure throughout the U.S. that provide efficient service and speed-to-market.

"Partnering with UNFI will bring the latest innovation in dietary supplements to the shelves of natural product retailers throughout the country. We are eager to work with UNFI to educate consumers on MICROGEL™ – a new, more bioavailable, more natural, and pill-free supplement," said Healthycell Founder & CEO Douglas Giampapa.

"Distributing our product line on a national level at premier retailers through UNFI will ensure the delivery of our innovative dietary supplements into the hands of people who need them. This availability is especially important for the 40% of American adults who have difficulty swallowing pills," commented Healthycell VP of Retail Sales, Jill Oliver.

About Healthycell

Led by award-winning physicians and scientists, Healthycell is the world's leading innovator of nutritional microgels – a new category of dietary supplements based on advanced food science designed to provide maximum bioavailability, enabling people to absorb nutrients into their bloodstream and then into cells, where they work to improve health. By solving the challenges of traditional tablets, capsules, and powders, Healthycell is changing the way people take supplements. Its MICROGEL™ supplements combine the power of maximum absorption with a great tasting, easy to swallow, convenient gel pack, offering a better way to supplement the diet, especially for pill-averse people. Healthycell is on a crusade to change the way millions of people globally take nutritional supplements every day, to help them reach their potential. For more information, please visit www.healthycell.com.

About MICROGEL™

MICROGEL™ is the next-generation nutrient delivery technology replacing tablets, capsules, and powders. Formulated by world-leading nutritional scientists, this unique gel technology is designed for maximum absorption of ingredients into the body by releasing extremely small, soluble, ultra-bioavailable nutrient particles in the digestive tract. Produced exclusively in the USA from premium ingredients, MICROGEL™ also offers a more natural way to supplement the diet by eliminating the need for synthetic binding glues, fillers, coatings, and anti-caking agents listed as "other ingredients" in many supplements.

About United Natural Foods (UNFI)

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing a deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

