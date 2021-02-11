|
11.02.2021 23:58:00
Healthy Northeast Ohio Welcomes Lake and Summit Counties to its Population Health Website
CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Healthy Northeast Ohio, the online resource for regional population health data in Northeast Ohio, is happy to announce new partnerships with Lake and Summit counties. These additions expand the reach of Healthy Northeast Ohio to seven counties in the region, providing free access to population health data with nearly 250 indicators from more than 30 data sources, along with evidence-based practices and information about regional health resources and activities. The regional sharing of data among partners through Healthy Northeast Ohio helps to expand community health knowledge and improve population health efforts.
Through Healthy Northeast Ohio, new partners in Lake and Summit counties will be able to:
- View over 250 demographics variables available at the state, county and zip code levels
- Access more than 225 health and quality-of-life data indicators
- Map and visualize data, and generate tailored data reports
- Examine zip-code and census-tract level maps of socioeconomic need
- Browse a database of over 2,000 evidence-based practices and programs
- Visit county-specific pages with local data, priorities, health improvement strategies and resources
- Track progress towards county goals
- Utilize a community health needs assessment creation tool
"Summit County Public Health is excited to be a part of this work," said Donna Skoda, health commissioner for Summit County Public Health. "We know how important shared goals are to community health improvement and this opportunity allows our partners to see how we are accomplishing this, not only at a county level, but at a regional level as well."
The Healthy Northeast Ohio region includes Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. Healthy Northeast Ohio's repository of population health data allows for hospitals, public health departments, community-based organizations and philanthropic agencies to work collaboratively to improve community health outcomes. Launched in 2019, Healthy Northeast Ohio is a joint effort between The Center for Health Affairs and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and is funded through a grant from the HealthComp Foundation.
"The Lake County General Health District is pleased to partner with Healthy Northeast Ohio," said Ron Graham, health commissioner of Lake County General Health District. "This platform brings secondary data together, allowing for consistent comparisons for public health practitioners and the general public."
"Healthy Northeast Ohio is pleased to welcome Lake and Summit counties to the platform," said Patricia Terstenyak, MPH, director of community health for The Center for Health Affairs. "We continue to appreciate the community health efforts made by all of the partners in the seven-county region."
In the coming weeks, county-specific training webinars will be offered to familiarize partners with the new content and features in order to optimize their utilization of the site. The trainings will be held on Feb. 18 for Lake County and on Feb. 23 for Summit County. The webinars are free and open to all but registration is required.
About The Center for Health Affairs
The Center for Health Affairs: With a rich history as the nation's first regional hospital association, The Center for Health Affairs has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. The Center works collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. The Center's business affiliates include CHAMPS Oncology, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group.
Press Contact
Lynn Eastep
2165010051
http://www.neohospitals.org
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthy-northeast-ohio-welcomes-lake-and-summit-counties-to-its-population-health-website-301227344.html
SOURCE The Center for Health Affairs
Inside (Anzeige)
Der Bitcoin kletterte gestern wieder über die 40.000 USD Grenze und wurde beflügelt durch den Einstieg von Elon Musk mit Tesla im grossen Rahmen. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV, Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz gibt er Einblicke was dahinter steckt und ob weitere grosse Technologiefirmen wie Apple, Amazon oder Facebook den Weg zur Massenadaption ebnen werden.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow tiefer - Techwerte schliessen fest -- SMI geht freundlich aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 14'000 Punkten -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich. Der deutsche Leitindex zog im Verlauf ebenfalls an. In Fernost gab es am Donnerstag aufgrund des chinesischen Neujahrsfests wenig Bewegung. die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}