Healthy Eating Solutions For Children Explored On "Behind The Scenes" With Laurence Fishburne

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the stars of the long-running TV show "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" Laurence Fishburne (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000401/mediaindex) is the host of the informational program "Behind The Scenes." "Behind The Scenes" educates its viewing audience about a large variety of topics affecting people across the country. A soon to be aired episode will interview industry professionals about healthy eating solutions for children.

Children in the United States are facing an obesity problem. An estimated 1 in 5 children and adolescents in the U.S are obese. Those with obesity may face several health issues down the road, such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Medical professionals and those in the health industry are recommending implementing several steps to promote healthy eating habits for children.

Some of these suggestions involve cooking more meals at home in place of eating out. A home-cooked meal will typically have less added sugar and unhealthy trans fats. Another tip is to set an example for kids by demonstrating an interest in minimally processed, whole foods.

Incorporating these healthy habits when a child is young makes it easier for them to maintain a healthy weight as they grow. While many children in the U.S. are facing an obesity epidemic, industry experts believe implementing these solutions and more can promote a healthier life for America's youth. The new upcoming episode on "Behind The Scenes" will feature experts within the space who are tackling this serious issue and will further explore these healthy eating solutions for children.

"Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne is a high-quality informational program. The show is carefully reviewed before broadcast and has accepted several awards for its endeavors.

SOURCE Behind The Scenes with Laurence Fishburne