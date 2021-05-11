SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’232 -1.5%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0981 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’838 0.1%  Bitcoin 51’174 1.7%  Dollar 0.9034 0.2%  Öl 68.6 0.5% 
11.05.2021 21:47:00

HealthTech, Inc. Announces Affordable Automated Patient Scheduling

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the Pandemic, staying healthy has become more important than ever before. With everything being readily accessible online, healthcare providers and their availability have to be as well.

With HealthClinics.com administrators can control their schedule as well as other doctors within the office, so patients can only book the times they designate to be shown as available, in real-time.

HealthClinics.com automated patient scheduling helps to reduce the overload of incoming patients calls and reduce the strain on office staff.

Why list and accept appointments on HealthClinics.com?

- Gain more exposure by listing in our Clinic directory.
- Waiting can be daunting… especially when feeling under the weather.  This is why Patients can see how many people are ahead of them in real time on your profile page; keeping everyone safer.
- Patients can securely book appointments with their Clinic and/or Provider 24/7 from any computer or mobile device.
- Our user-friendly Patient Portal allows Patients to easily manage their data, appointment history and cancel appointments if necessary.
- Our Patient Portal is a convenient way for Patients to keep track of their appointments and communicate with your office.
- Easily manage the schedule of one or many Doctors belonging to the same Health Clinic, Urgent Care or Private Practice. 
- Our system handles all of your text & email notifications and easily integrates with Apple Calendar, Google Calendar & Microsoft Outlook.

We also offer e-Prescribe.net electronic prescribing solution accessible from your account Dashboard.  Please visit join.healthclinics.com to learn more or give us a call anytime - 954-237-3700.  

We wish you to remain healthy and safe as we get through this together.

Best Regards,

Miles McKinley
954-237-3700
HealthTech Inc.
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthtech-inc-announces-affordable-automated-patient-scheduling-301289123.html

SOURCE HealthTech, Inc.

﻿

