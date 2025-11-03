HealthStream, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $6.08 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $5.72 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $76.47 million from $73.09 million last year.

HealthStream, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.08 Mln. vs. $5.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $76.47 Mln vs. $73.09 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $299.5 - $301.5 Mln