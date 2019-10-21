Healthcare Wipes to Grow 3.8% Annually Through 2023

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for wipes used in healthcare settings is expected to increase 3.8% per year to $594 million in 2023. Gains will be driven by:

robust growth in hard surface disinfectant wipes sales, following concerns over the risk of cross-contamination and HAIs

continued adoption of wipes over alternative products, such as cloth rags and paper towels

advances in product innovation, encouraging new adoptions of wipes as well as higher pricing and market value

an aging population and increasing need for senior care

For more information regarding the Wipes study visit: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/wipes-3722.htm

According to analyst Chad Henry, "The risk of cross-contamination and HAIs will encourage the further adoption of disinfectant wipes products over alternatives such as reusable cloth rags and paper towels." Compared to these alternatives, wipes are perceived as superior disinfectant products because they are designed for a single use (unlike cloth rags) and are more likely to allow disinfectants to rest on surfaces long enough to kill all germs present. These trends and more are analyzed in Wipes, published by The Freedonia Group.

Demand for all types of wipes is forecast to expand 3.1% per year to $3.7 billion in 2023. Private label premiumization and diversification will impact volume and value growth in major markets, including baby wipes. Pricing increases in many markets reflect innovations in substrates and the use of natural formulations, which raise product value. Industry goals pertaining to flushability, dispersibility, sustainability, and effective disinfection will encourage product development.

Contact Corinne Gangloff for an interview with the analyst Chad Henry or Consumer and Commercial Products group manager Jennifer Mapes-Christ.

Additional Consumer Goods studies can be viewed here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-category/cons/consumer-goods.htm

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-wipes-to-grow-3-8-annually-through-2023--300941284.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group