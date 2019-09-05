05.09.2019 15:41:00

Healthcare Simulation Experts From Across the Country Meet at Laerdal Medical Event

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare is gaining huge benefits by using simulation to more quickly and efficiently train providers. In an effort to ensure that best practices are shared across  the medical simulation community, Laerdal Medical hosts the Simulation User Network (SUN). The last SUN for 2019 will be held on October 2nd to 4th, at the M Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Past SUN attendees receive hands-on training with Laerdal’s SimBaby simulator.

The speakers at the SUN bring with them a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise. They will leading over 30 educational sessions and three keynote sessions. Keynote speakers at this upcoming SUN are:

  • Louis P. Halamek, M.D., Professor in the Medical Center Professoriate in the Division of Neonatal and Developmental Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, and the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics (by courtesy) at Stanford University.
  • Cythia Shum, Cynthia Shum, DNP, MEd, RN, CHSE-A, Veterans Hospital Palo Alto, Director of Education and Operations, Simulation (Full-time);California Simulation Alliance, Faculty
  • Susan Forneris, PhD, RN, CNE, CHSE-A, Deputy Director at the Center for Innovation in Simulation and Technology/NLN Excelsior Simulation Scholar for the National League for Nursing

Sessions are designed for novices and experts alike, with a heavy emphasis on giving attendees tools and information to use back at their organizations. Some upcoming session titles are:

  • Building a Simulation Program from the Ground Up
  • Simulation on a Budget: Making Impact with Low-Fidelity Simulators
  • Critical Thinking About Healthcare Errors and the Impact of Teams
  • Engaging Student Learning with Debriefing

The theme for this SUN is "Making Learning Stick." Learn more here.

About Laerdal

Laerdal Medical is dedicated to the mission of helping save lives through the advancement of simulation-based training in the fields of resuscitation, patient care, and emergency care training. Laerdal products and programs are used by educational institutions, hospitals, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and military around the world. For more information, visit www.Laerdal.com.

Press Contact

Danica McDonough, Media Relations
Email: danica.mcdonough@laerdal.com
Telephone: (845) 297-7770

(PRNewsfoto/Laerdal Medical)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-simulation-experts-from-across-the-country-meet-at-laerdal-medical-event-300911878.html

SOURCE Laerdal Medical

