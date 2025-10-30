Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’301 -0.1%  SPI 17’064 0.1%  Dow 47’522 -0.2%  DAX 24’119 0.0%  Euro 0.9277 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’699 -0.1%  Gold 4’024 2.0%  Bitcoin 86’133 -2.2%  Dollar 0.8018 0.3%  Öl 64.7 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Apple-Aktie profitiert: iKonzern überzeugt bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Amazon-Aktie gibt Gas: Gewinn des Online-Versandriesen klettert
Ausblick: Chevron stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: Colgate-Palmolive-Aktie gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Molecular Partners-Aktie: Finanzierung bis 2028 gesichert
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Healthcare Realty Trust Aktie 81994 / US4219461047

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.10.2025 21:53:50

Healthcare Realty Trust Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of $57.74 million or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $93.02 million or $0.26 per share last year-on-year

NAREIT FFO for the quarter was $118.92 million or $0.34 per share, compared to $77.29 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Normalized FFO for the quarter was $145.34 million or $0.41 per share, compared to $142.05 million or $0.39 per share last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects loss per share of $0.86 to $0.81, NAREIT FFO per share of $1.39 to $1.41 per share and Normalized FFO per share of $1.59 to $1.61 per share.

Previously, the company expected loss per share of $0.78 - $0.73, NAREIT FFO per share of $1.42 to $1.46 per share and Normalized FFO per share of $1.57 to $1.61 per share.

The Board unanimously approved a common stock dividend of $0.24 per share to be paid on November 21, 2025, to Class A common stockholders of record on November 11, 2025.

Nachrichten zu Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten