04.01.2020 14:00:00

Healthcare providers and patients want and will use Voice First technology in 2020 and beyond, says the new report just published by industry analyst, Laurie Orlov

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Voice First technology market has expected to reach $49 billion worldwide. Device makers and software firms are fighting for leadership in both devices and voice assistant software. As discussed in the new Voice, Health and Wellbeing 2020 research report, during the past few years, multiple health-related voice assistants have been introduced, including those branded by trusted organizations' services, adding to those from Mayo Clinic and Boston Children's Hospital. By 2019, it was becoming easier to ask about specific drugs online. Also by 2019, medical transcription offerings snowballed – potentially replacing the role of 17,000 scribes. In addition, organizations are beginning to voice-enable hospital rooms, physician charting, and wellness tracking for consumers.

Although work is being explored in using the voice as a health diagnostic tool, most uses today are rudimentary and/or experimental. But the future is exciting. With the beginning of HIPAA-compliance, diagnostic capabilities based on voice, and increased personalization capability, Voice First technology promises to provide greater assistance to health professionals and a better experience for consumers at home. 2020 will see more entrants into this early segment, refining what works and adds value.

 

SOURCE Aging in Place Technology Watch

