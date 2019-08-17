17.08.2019 11:00:00

Healthcare Development Firms, Simone Health, Shares How Four Technology Trends Will Continue to Impact Healthcare This Year

BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology develops and expands throughout the years, so does its impact on health maintenance. From AI and AR reshaping the way reality is perceived, to an internet connectivity breakthrough that synchronizes connected devices, 2019 is delivering technology trends that will continue to impact the healthcare system for years to come. Specializing in the development of healthcare properties, healthcare development firms, Simone Health, shares four technology trends that will continue to impact the healthcare system this year.

  • Voice technology. The development of voice technology goes beyond simply improving the care of current patients. The major success of artificial intelligence (AI) has paved the way for groundbreaking artificial voice assistants ready to take healthcare to the next level. Voice technology is trending to provide greater healthcare efficiency by using previous data to promote better future results. Intelligent personal assistants are not only changing the way professionals access information and make decisions, but also improving the quality of patient care and facility operations both before and after a hospital visit.
  • Patient-Centric Approach for diagnostics. Patient-Centric approaches for diagnostics have become increasingly preferred throughout 2019. A patient-centric approach places the patient at the center and focuses primarily on the step within patient interaction that normally becomes forgotten. Ensuring that medical professionals connect with the patients before and after a procedure boosts positive healthcare experiences and improves the effectivity of health efforts as a whole.
  • Cloud & mobile technology. Healthcare providers are increasingly relying on cloud and mobile technology advancements in order to redefine the quality of healthcare they offer. Mobile technology is reshaping the physical healthcare environment with advanced wearable medical devices as well as instant access to patient information through mobile devices, while the Cloud is a computing service used for storing, updating, and backing up healthcare information for patients on an online platform.
  • IoMT (Internet of Medical Things). The Internet Of Medical Things refers to the combination of medical applications and devices that connects all healthcare systems through the internet. The IoMT promotes machine-to-machine interaction and offers opportunity for an improved data collection that will, in turn, improve medical diagnoses.

This year is undoubtedly delivering major technology trends that will continue to impact the healthcare system in an abundance of ways.

About Simone Health: Simone Health Hospital Development Company is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-development-firms-simone-health-shares-how-four-technology-trends-will-continue-to-impact-healthcare-this-year-300902278.html

SOURCE Simone Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
16.08.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.08.19
Volatilität am Ölmarkt bleibt sehr hoch
16.08.19
SMI - die Volatilität nimmt zu
16.08.19
Daily Markets: Silber – Kursrally geht unvermindert weiter / Credit Suisse – Neues Verkaufssignal aktiviert
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Eurokurs nachgibt - Franken und Yen gefragt
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Pargesa-Aktien nehmen Handel höher wieder auf
KW 33: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aus diesen Gründen stabilisiert sich der Euro zum Franken
Gurit-Aktie legt zu: Deutlich mehr Gewinn und Umsatz im erste Halbjahr
Kommt WeWork deutlich schneller an die Börse als gedacht?
Airopack-Aktie verliert rund 20 Prozent: Aktionäre verweigern an GV vier Verwaltungsräten die Entlastung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag freundlich. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen trafen am Freitag einen positiven Grundton an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB