Healthcare Development Firms, Simone Health, Shares How Four Technology Trends Will Continue to Impact Healthcare This Year

BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology develops and expands throughout the years, so does its impact on health maintenance. From AI and AR reshaping the way reality is perceived, to an internet connectivity breakthrough that synchronizes connected devices, 2019 is delivering technology trends that will continue to impact the healthcare system for years to come. Specializing in the development of healthcare properties, healthcare development firms, Simone Health, shares four technology trends that will continue to impact the healthcare system this year.

The development of voice technology goes beyond simply improving the care of current patients. The major success of artificial intelligence (AI) has paved the way for groundbreaking artificial voice assistants ready to take healthcare to the next level. Voice technology is trending to provide greater healthcare efficiency by using previous data to promote better future results. Intelligent personal assistants are not only changing the way professionals access information and make decisions, but also improving the quality of patient care and facility operations both before and after a hospital visit. Patient-Centric Approach for diagnostics. Patient-Centric approaches for diagnostics have become increasingly preferred throughout 2019. A patient-centric approach places the patient at the center and focuses primarily on the step within patient interaction that normally becomes forgotten. Ensuring that medical professionals connect with the patients before and after a procedure boosts positive healthcare experiences and improves the effectivity of health efforts as a whole.

Healthcare providers are increasingly relying on cloud and mobile technology advancements in order to redefine the quality of healthcare they offer. Mobile technology is reshaping the physical healthcare environment with advanced wearable medical devices as well as instant access to patient information through mobile devices, while the Cloud is a computing service used for storing, updating, and backing up healthcare information for patients on an online platform. IoMT (Internet of Medical Things). The Internet Of Medical Things refers to the combination of medical applications and devices that connects all healthcare systems through the internet. The IoMT promotes machine-to-machine interaction and offers opportunity for an improved data collection that will, in turn, improve medical diagnoses.

This year is undoubtedly delivering major technology trends that will continue to impact the healthcare system in an abundance of ways.

