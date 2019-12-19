Healthcare Design Studio, GoInvo Releases Open Source Information Visualization on E-cigarette Use

ARLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoInvo, a digital health design consultancy headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts, today announced the release of "Vapepocolypse", (https://www.goinvo.com/vision/vapepocolypse/) the latest in a series of open source research and visualizations related to public health. This visual explores how e-cigarettes are surging in popularity among young people, who are often not aware that such products always contains nicotine.

"It is core to our mission of transforming healthcare that we release open source research and information visualizations, like Vapepocolypse, that draws attention to and informs people about the relationship between e-cigarette use and respiratory disease," said Juhan Sonin, director of GoInvo.

GoInvo's healthcare design and research has been featured in publications such as WIRED, NPR, and Patient Safety and Quality Healthcare Magazine. These include a ground-breaking, comprehensive visualization of the Determinants of Health (https://www.goinvo.com/vision/determinants-of-health/), the nationally recognized Care Cards (https://www.goinvo.com/work/care-cards), open research on care plans (https://www.goinvo.com/features/careplans/), and the Open Source Healthcare Journal (https://www.goinvo.com/vision/open-source-healthcare/), a magazine advocating innovative open source solutions in health.

About GoInvo

GoInvo's design practice is dedicated to innovation in healthcare. Over the past 15 years, we've created beautiful software for patients, clinicians, researchers, and administrators, working with organizations as far-reaching as AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, 3M, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We are a mission-driven organization made up of expert designers, founded on the idea of making tangible and positive change in the world. Visit our Web site (http://www.goinvo.com) to learn more about how we're designing the future of healthcare.

SOURCE GoInvo