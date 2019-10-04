+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
04.10.2019 23:05:00

Healthcare Design Studio, GoInvo Announces Data Visualization Workshop at Connected Health Conference in Boston

ARLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare design studio, GoInvo is bringing an exciting line up of speakers to the Connected Health Conference in Boston, for a deep dive workshop, "Seeing Healthcare: Data Visualization for Clinicians". In this three-hour, senior-level program, attendees will engage with industry experts, gain practical skills, and build a level of confidence in understanding core user experience principles in healthcare visualization design. Additionally, attendees will develop an understanding of the challenges and complexities in designing software and visualizations for decision tools — from primary care telemedicine to clinical trials to population health.

In today's information rich world, in order for healthcare providers to make actionable decisions, they need analytic tools that both collect data and make sense of it. "This workshop will improve your ability to see the system of design needs and techniques for healthcare — to increase access, quality, and patient safety through design," said Juhan Sonin, director of GoInvo.

"Seeing Healthcare: Data Visualization for Clinicians" is 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Wednesday, October 16 at the 11th Annual Connected Health Conference in Boston (https://www.connectedhealthconf.org/boston/2019). GoInvo friends and colleagues are eligible for a $100 registration discount (19CHC100).

About GoInvo
GoInvo's design practice is dedicated to innovation in healthcare. Over the past 15 years, we've created beautiful software for patients, clinicians, researchers, and administrators, working with organizations as far-reaching as AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, 3M, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We are a mission-driven organization made up of expert designers, founded on the idea of making tangible and positive change in the world. Visit our Web site (http://www.goinvo.com) to learn more about how we're designing the future of healthcare.

 

SOURCE GoInvo

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
09:28
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf RWE AG
09:18
Vontobel: Mit reduziertem Risiko am Kurspotenzial der Versicherer partizipieren
08:49
US-Zinshoffnungen helfen SMI aus dem Keller
06:08
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend / Novartis – Kursrutsch aus dem Trendkanal?
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:53
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
ARYZTA-Aktie hebt ab: ARYZTA verkauft Mehrheit seiner Picard-Beteiligung
Hier ist Tesla das meist verkaufte Auto
SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apple-Chef sieht neuen Smartphone-Wachstumszyklus - Apple-Aktie im Plus
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
Julius Bär verkleinert Geschäftsleitung - Aktie unter Druck
Implenia-Aktie im Minus: Implenia vom "aggressiven" Vorgehen seiner Aktionäre überrascht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB