26.08.2019 23:24:00
Healthcare Architecture Firms, Simone Health, Shares 5 Factors Shaping US Healthcare Facility Construction
BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare facility construction can be influenced by a number of things, ranging from development costs to the level of potential patient comfort. Healthcare architecture firms, Simone Health, implements their knowledge surrounding the development of healthcare facilities to share 5 factors shaping US healthcare facility construction.
Stay up to date with the rapidly changing construction and development trends with these five factors that are shaping US healthcare facilities today.
About Simone Health: Simone Health Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-architecture-firms-simone-health-shares-5-factors-shaping-us-healthcare-facility-construction-300907057.html
SOURCE Simone Health
