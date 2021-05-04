SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
04.05.2021 19:00:00

Health Monitor Wins Top International Creative Awards

MONTVALE, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Monitor Network, a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions that maximize biopharmaceutical/OTC brand growth and improve health outcomes, today announced that they have won a series of top awards in the preeminent Hermes Creative Awards competition.  The company received numerous platinum and gold awards for their groundbreaking work in direct-to-patient marketing at the point of care. Their award-winning digital and print educational materials have impacted millions of patients suffering from conditions such as diabetes, HPV, IBD, severe asthma, heart attack, stroke, and dermatologic conditions.  This marks consecutive years that the company has won platinum and gold awards in a competition that attracts over 6,000 submissions and celebrates the best in concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Monitor Network)

Maria Lissandrello, Health Monitor's Chief Content Officer, commented, "This is a great accomplishment for us, not only because it acknowledges our stellar creative team but also because we are reaching millions of patients. We hope our content—which is validated by leading key opinion leaders and medical associations—is making a difference in people's everyday lives."

As pharmaceutical companies continue to face challenges in reaching patients and physicians, compelling, creative content at the point of care has become a leading tactic for driving patient compliance, disease state knowledge, and therapeutic brand awareness. With the ability to reach patients in over 200,000 healthcare professional offices, Health Monitor continues to lead the industry in some of the most influential content creation and appreciates the recognition of their innovative work.

About Health Monitor Network
Health Monitor is a nationally recognized leader in integrated, multi-channel, DTP marketing solutions for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. The company has the broadest network of physician offices with more than 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print products. We empower patients to engage in productive dialogue with their physicians through bespoke, educational content about disease states and specific therapies. Supported by strong partnerships with key opinion leaders and medical associations, our products offer credible, validated content that drives proactive patient action. For 38+ years, our unmatched expertise across a full spectrum of print and digital formats has enabled us to provide powerful solutions, resulting in consistent brand growth as measured by new prescriptions, continuation of therapy, and improved health outcomes.

Media Contact: Jenifer Slaw, Jenifer.Slaw@goodfuse.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-monitor-wins-top-international-creative-awards-301283535.html

SOURCE Health Monitor Network

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:44 Vontobel: Novartis - wie lange bleibt Corona ein Belastungsfaktor?
14:41 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:58 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
11:43 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
10:27 BNP Paribas: Soll man im Mai seine Aktien verkaufen?- Märkte & Zertifikate focus 03/2021
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
30.04.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon nachbörslich gesucht
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk ernennt sich zum "Dogefather" - Kurssprung beim Dogecoin
Analyst erwartet böses Ende für den Bullenmarkt an den US-Börsen
ams-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: ams will OSRAM nach Übernahme von der Börse nehmen - gute Nachfrage im ersten Quartal
CS-Aktie letztlich fester: Credit Suisse hat mit Archegos 2020 offenbar lediglich 16 Millionen Franken Ertrag erzielt
SMI geht deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst unter 14.900-Punkte-Marke -- Hang Seng letztlich im Plus
SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Dow geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Hang Seng letztlich deutlich schwächer
Ether steigt erstmals auf über 3'000 US-Dollar - Bedeutung von Bitcoin rückläufig
Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter: Russische Industriespionage befürchtet
Relief Therapeutics will Applied Pharma Research (APR) kaufen - Aktie geht deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Unabhängige Stromproduktion: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will aus jedem Haus ein kleines Energiekraftwerk machen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit