Health Logic Interactive Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Marta New, MBA to the Advisory Board

NEX: CHIP

CALGARY, AB, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (NEX: CHIP), is pleased to announce through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, My Health Logic Inc. ("My Health Logic"), the hiring of Dr. Marta New as a strategic advisor to the Company. Dr. New will be instrumental in the Company's development as it continues its search for online digital health platforms and digitally connected medical devices.

Dr. New is founder and CEO of Radyus Research, a highly regarded contract research organization focused on preclinical drug development services combined with comprehensive scientific and strategic consulting. Dr. New was co-founding Partner at Agent Capital, participating in multiple venture capital investments including Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Precision Biosciences (NASDAQ:DITL), among others. Dr. New began her investment career at Baxter Ventures, focusing on medical devices, diagnostics, and therapeutic investments strategic to Baxter, including Chronic Kidney Disease. She also spent several years at Baxter's Global Renal Marketing franchise, where she was the commercial lead for multiple new CKD products being launched in the U.S. and international markets.

"We are very excited to have Dr. New as a part of our team, her strong experience in successfully financing and commercializing medical devices and diagnostics will be of significant value as our Company continues to grow."

– David Barthel, CEO

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive Inc. plans to develop and commercialize novel technologies through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, My Health Logic Inc. At the present time, the company is not engaged in active business operations. The company intends to acquire and commercialize consumer focused healthcare technologies that address areas of unmet needs. However, to date it has not entered into any binding agreements for such acquisitions and there can be no guarantee that the company will be able to successfully identify, negotiate and complete such acquisitions or raise the necessary financings for such acquisitions or for the development of its business should it be able to complete such acquisitions.

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Health Logic Interactive Inc.