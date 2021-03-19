Health Logic Interactive Inc., Announces Research Agreement to Develop Lab-On-Chip Medical Technologies

NEX: CHIP

CALGARY, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (NEX: CHIP), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, My Health LogicInc. ("My Health Logic"), is pleased to announce a medical technology Research Agreement between My Health Logic and a leading Canadian University.

Dr. Francis Lin will be leading the research and development of multiple patent-pending and innovative microfluidic (lab-on-chip) technologies that connect to smartphones for the diagnosis and management of various chronic disease conditions.

Dr. Lin has been working on several next generation lab-on-chip ("LOC") technologies for rapid disease diagnosis and assessment. To date, Dr. Lin has developed a LOC for the assessment of chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and many others. In close collaboration with renowned medical research teams Dr. Lin's platform technologies have been validated clinically and the team has been publishing in leading multidisciplinary and biomedical journals, such as ACS Sensors, npj Digital Medicine (Nature) and PLOS ONE.

"I'm ecstatic to be working with My Health Logic and believe the Company is truly visionary for sponsoring LOC technologies and its future potential. We continue to strive toward bringing accurate and cost-effective lab equivalent results to the convenience of your home." – Dr. Francis Lin

Dr. Francis Lin

20 years' experience in lab-on-chip technology development and lead inventor of multiple LOC patents.

Past chair of biophysics and medical physics division for the Canadian Association of Physicists.

Recently appointed to the Editorial Board of the peer reviewed journal 'Microsystems and Nanoengineering' published by Springer Nature.

Ph.D and postdoc training in biophysics, biomedical engineering, and immunology at University of California Irvine and Stanford University .

and . Over 80 peer-reviewed publications.

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive Inc. plans to develop and commercialize novel technologies through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, My Health Logic Inc. At the present time, the company is not engaged in active business operations. The company intends to acquire and commercialize consumer focused healthcare technologies that address areas of unmet needs. However, to date it has not entered into any binding agreements for such acquisitions and there can be no guarantee that the company will be able to successfully identify, negotiate and complete such acquisitions or raise the necessary financings for such acquisitions or for the development of its business should it be able to complete such acquisitions.

