|
18.06.2021 19:10:00
Health Insurance Market Size to Reach USD 748 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR 7.29% | SpendEdge
NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Health Insurance Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.
The Health Insurance market is poised to grow by USD 748 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7.29% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
- Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
- Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.
Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.
Some of the Top Health Insurance suppliers listed in this report:
This Health Insurance procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- CVS Health Corp.
- Aviva Plc
- Cigna Corp.
- Kaiser Family Foundation
- Anthem, Inc.
- EmblemHealth Inc.
SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Related Reports on Financial Services Include:
Request for a FREE sample Report: www.spendedge.com/report/health-insurance-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
To access the definite purchasing guide on the Health Insurance that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Health Insurance TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-insurance-market-size-to-reach-usd-748-billion-by-2024-at-a-cagr-7-29--spendedge-301315242.html
SOURCE SpendEdge
Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich unter 15'500 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Leitindex wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche rote Vorzeichen aus. Der DAX bewegte sich tief in der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street dominieren am Freitag die Bären. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich letztlich ohne klare Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}