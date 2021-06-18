SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’392 -1.3%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0945 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’771 -0.1%  Bitcoin 33’565 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9214 0.4%  Öl 73.5 0.7% 

18.06.2021 19:10:00

Health Insurance Market Size to Reach USD 748 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR 7.29% | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Health Insurance Market Procurement Research Report

The "Health Insurance Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

The Health Insurance market is poised to grow by USD 748 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7.29% during the forecast period. 

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Health Insurance suppliers listed in this report:

This Health Insurance procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • CVS Health Corp.
  • Aviva Plc
  • Cigna Corp.
  • Kaiser Family Foundation
  • Anthem, Inc.
  • EmblemHealth Inc.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Related Reports on Financial Services Include:

  • Network Administration Services - Forecast and AnalysisThe network administration services will grow at a CAGR of 10.44% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 5%-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate in this market.
  • Tax Accounting Services Sourcing and Procurement ReportThis report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their tax accounting services requirements. Some of the leading tax accounting services suppliers are profiled extensively in this report
  • Mortgage Processing Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence ReportThe report provides a complete drill-down on global mortgage processing services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

    • Request for a FREE sample Report: www.spendedge.com/report/health-insurance-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

    To access the definite purchasing guide on the Health Insurance that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

    • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Health Insurance TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
    • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
    • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

    Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market Insights
    • Category Pricing Insights
    • Cost-saving Opportunities
    • Best Practices
    • Category Ecosystem
    • Category Management Strategy
    • Category Management Enablers
    • Suppliers Selection
    • Suppliers under Coverage
    • US Market Insights
    • Category scope
    • Appendix

    About SpendEdge:

    SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

    Contacts:

    SpendEdge
    Anirban Choudhury
    Marketing Manager
    Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
    https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

    SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-insurance-market-size-to-reach-usd-748-billion-by-2024-at-a-cagr-7-29--spendedge-301315242.html

    SOURCE SpendEdge

    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

    Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

    Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

    Inside

    15:23 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
    15:09 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
    11:20 Ausverkauf an den Rohstoffmärkten
    09:45 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
    08:13 SMI-Anleger von Zinssorgen wenig beeindruckt
    05:43 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält weiterhin / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA unterschritten
    05:00 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
    17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
    mehr

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    CureVac-Aktie -41%: CureVac-Impfstoffkandidat nur vorläufige Wirksamkeit von 47 Prozent - Bayer setzt Support fort
    Gelingt dem Bitcoin ein Comeback oder ist der Bullenmarkt beendet?
    CureVac-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: CureVac-Chef sieht Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs zu Unrecht in Kritik
    SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich unter 15'500 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
    US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
    Molecular Partners-Aktien sacken nach enttäuscht aufgenommenen US-IPO zweistellig ab
    AMC-Investor: Die AMC-Aktie ist eigentlich nur halb so viel wert wie aktuell
    Tesla streicht Variante des Model S Plaid - so erklärt Elon Musk den Schritt
    Julius Bär platziert dreijährige Anleihe über 500 Millionen Euro - Julius Bär-Aktie verliert
    SNB: UBS und Credit Suisse gut aufgestellt für aktuelle Herausforderungen - Aktie steigen

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit