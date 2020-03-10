Health Insurance Leader Fran Soistman Joins Innovaccer's Board of Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading San-Francisco based healthcare technology company, announced that Fran Soistman, Founder and President of Healthcare Management and Transformation Advisory Services, and former Executive Vice President and Head of Government Services at Aetna, will join its board of strategic advisors.

Fran Soistman will assist Innovaccer advance the vision of connected care and enhance its foothold in the payer market. He will be actively building strategies to encourage payers and providers to work in synergy with holistic, unified patient records and improve cost and quality outcomes. His role will be crucial in boosting payer-provider collaboration with the Data Activation Platform and assisting Innovaccer in realizing their mission of helping healthcare work as one.

His expertise in enabling growth for insurance businesses will be crucial to forge better payer-provider relationships to achieve care outcomes and contain rising healthcare costs.

Fran brings nearly four decades of experience in insurance growth-planning and managed care. Before joining the Innovaccer's board of advisors, Fran had extensively worked to supercharge the growth for Aetna's Government Services line of business, including Individual and Group Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D, and Employer Group Waiver plan.

His passion for insurance innovation and experience in leading highly-profitable insurance plans will step-up Innovaccer's efforts to work closely with payers and providers to help them achieve the goals of connected care and affordable care delivery.

Fran received the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur award in the healthcare/services category in 2004 and has been a member of many prestigious boards including Penn State University Presidential Leadership board of directors, Towson University board of visitors, the Healthcare Leadership Council board of directors and the Healthcare Transformation Task Force, among others.

"Payers and providers can achieve value-based care if they identify and work on overlapping areas of interest. I believe that the concept of unified patient records would be the cure to disconnected silos of patient information," commented Fran. He adds, "I am excited and intrigued about working with Innovaccer to assist both payers and providers excel at connected care with a holistic patient picture."

"We are on the journey to empower healthcare stakeholders with vital information required to excel at patient care. I strongly believe that having Fran on our board of advisors with experience in operations and growth of competitive insurance markets will help strengthen our ability to reduce operational inefficiencies for our customers," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer.

