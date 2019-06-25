|
Health Data Decisions Exhibiting and Presenting at RISE's 'Qualipalooza' - Quality Leadership Summit
BOSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HDD will be moderating and presenting on a panel with several of its current clients including the largest Medicaid health plan in California, one of the top HEDIS performing health plans in Ohio, and one of the highest ranked plans supporting populations in Nevada and the northern Texas region. The panel will be discussing the CAHPS and HOS improvement analysis, executed strategies, hurdles each has had to overcome to achieve better results.
HDD will be exhibiting at booth #7. Come by and find out more about what we do!
About Health Data Decisions
Health Data Decisions is a Massachusetts-based health analytics firm founded in 2008. We offer strategic data solutions for health plans and vendors, bringing broad expertise in data management and analytics, medical economics, risk adjustment, HEDIS, CMS 5-Star, regulatory reporting, and systems strategy. Health Data Decisions brings proven expertise in assessing the effectiveness and efficiency of HEDIS programs and helping plans understand and improve their performance. We provide health plans expert management and/or outsourcing services to help achieve or maintain ratings, accreditation, and performance incentive payment levels.
Please visit us on the web at http://www.healthdatadecisions.com or email tshankle@healthdatadecisions.com to schedule a consultation.
