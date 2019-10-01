+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
01.10.2019 14:40:00

Health Data Curation Company Verinovum Appoints Shawn Frazier as Senior Vice President of Sales

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verinovum, a health data curation company, announced today the appointment of Shawn Frazier, a technology sales professional with more than 30 years' experience, as the company's new Senior Vice President of Sales.

An accomplished business development leader with deep experience enabling enterprise sales within technology organizations and more than 14 years of healthcare experience, Frazier is adept at territory and pipeline development, target market sales tactics, sales team development and empowerment, partnership cultivation, and staff management.

"Shawn is an outstanding addition to our Verinovum team, as he brings a deep blend of industry expertise and technical knowledge," said Mark McCurry, CEO of Verinovum. "As we continue to pursue a rapid growth trajectory, I'm confident Shawn's background in building top performing sales teams will help us achieve our ambitious sales goals."

Prior to joining Verinovum, Frazier spent nearly three years at Master Data Management company VisionWare, which was acquired by Civica during his tenure. Frazier was VP of Sales for US Healthcare and State/Local Government and led the company to its best sales year in the US. Previously, he served as VP of Sales for Agilum Healthcare Intelligence, a financial and cost accounting software company, and as National Director of Healthcare Sales for information technology company Covisint. He holds a BS in both Computer Science and Business Administration.

"The biggest challenge healthcare faces today is that we have so much data, but none of it is actually usable for what people hope to accomplish. It's the failed promise of healthcare data," says Frazier. "Verinovum is the one place I've seen that really focuses on cleansing and curating that data, but also enriching it to make it actionable for population health, AI, and other use cases. And the end result is improved patient experiences. I'm looking forward to being a part of delivering on that promise."

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Frazier will be responsible for leading Verinovum's talented sales team, developing new business while maintaining excellence in current customer relationships, and recommending and executing on strategies to ensure Verinovum continues on its current trajectory of successful growth.

About Verinovum
Verinovum is a market leader in clinical and claims data curation and enrichment, enabling accountable care organizations, clinically integrated networks, and payers across the US to improve operating performance and quality by delivering actionable information. By empowering healthcare organizations with accurate, robust, and actionable data, Verinovum supports the most rigorous data requirements for health data interchange, community-wide care coordination, and decision support – and helps clients gain the recognition and reimbursements they deserve in healthcare's rapidly evolving value-based environment. Discover more at verinovum.com.

 

SOURCE Verinovum

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold fällt auf 2-Monatstief
09:29
Vontobel: derimail - Doppelte Renditechance mit Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
08:48
SMI - Das Rekordhoch ist zum Greifen nah
06:16
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Die Geduldsprobe / Geberit – Nach Rücklauf wieder interessant
30.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Idorsia Ltd
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen dem Goldpreis und Donald Trumps Politik?
Sunrise-Aktie büsst ein: Sunrise strebt für UPC-Übernahme geringere Kapitalerhöhung an
SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX letztendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minus: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre
September 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Addex-Aktie verliert: Addex schreibt wegen höherer Forschungsausgaben Verlust im Halbjahr
SMI im Minus -- DAX schwächelt -- Nikkei schliesst mit postiven Vorzeichen
Airopack-Aktie schiesst hoch: Airopack im Halbjahr mit positivem Reinergebnis - Dekotierung per 1. November

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Minus -- DAX schwächelt -- Nikkei schliesst mit postiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Dienstag mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommt nicht vom Fleck. Japans Börse zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich, während an den Börsen in Hongkong und China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB