Health Data Curation Company Verinovum Appoints Shawn Frazier as Senior Vice President of Sales

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verinovum, a health data curation company, announced today the appointment of Shawn Frazier, a technology sales professional with more than 30 years' experience, as the company's new Senior Vice President of Sales.

An accomplished business development leader with deep experience enabling enterprise sales within technology organizations and more than 14 years of healthcare experience, Frazier is adept at territory and pipeline development, target market sales tactics, sales team development and empowerment, partnership cultivation, and staff management.

"Shawn is an outstanding addition to our Verinovum team, as he brings a deep blend of industry expertise and technical knowledge," said Mark McCurry, CEO of Verinovum. "As we continue to pursue a rapid growth trajectory, I'm confident Shawn's background in building top performing sales teams will help us achieve our ambitious sales goals."

Prior to joining Verinovum, Frazier spent nearly three years at Master Data Management company VisionWare, which was acquired by Civica during his tenure. Frazier was VP of Sales for US Healthcare and State/Local Government and led the company to its best sales year in the US. Previously, he served as VP of Sales for Agilum Healthcare Intelligence, a financial and cost accounting software company, and as National Director of Healthcare Sales for information technology company Covisint. He holds a BS in both Computer Science and Business Administration.

"The biggest challenge healthcare faces today is that we have so much data, but none of it is actually usable for what people hope to accomplish. It's the failed promise of healthcare data," says Frazier. "Verinovum is the one place I've seen that really focuses on cleansing and curating that data, but also enriching it to make it actionable for population health, AI, and other use cases. And the end result is improved patient experiences. I'm looking forward to being a part of delivering on that promise."

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Frazier will be responsible for leading Verinovum's talented sales team, developing new business while maintaining excellence in current customer relationships, and recommending and executing on strategies to ensure Verinovum continues on its current trajectory of successful growth.

About Verinovum

Verinovum is a market leader in clinical and claims data curation and enrichment, enabling accountable care organizations, clinically integrated networks, and payers across the US to improve operating performance and quality by delivering actionable information. By empowering healthcare organizations with accurate, robust, and actionable data, Verinovum supports the most rigorous data requirements for health data interchange, community-wide care coordination, and decision support – and helps clients gain the recognition and reimbursements they deserve in healthcare's rapidly evolving value-based environment. Discover more at verinovum.com.

SOURCE Verinovum