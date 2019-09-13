Health Catalyst Shares Insights From Annual Healthcare Analytics Summit

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst wrapped up its 2019 Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS) with more than 1,400 industry leaders and professionals in attendance—the largest to date. Programming featured keynote addresses spotlighting the industry's trending issues and opportunities, including healthcare in the age of augmented intelligence, data democratization and virtual primary care. HAS analysts polled attendees, analyzed data and reported real-time insights, allowing presenters to provide valuable and actionable feedback.

"It's inspiring and energizing to see so many professionals from across the healthcare ecosystem join hands to transform healthcare by collaborating, identifying problems and designing solutions to drive massive change," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "This week our attendees not only discussed the unique challenges facing the industry, but more important, shared lessons learned and best practices using data and analytics that are driving clinical, financial and operational improvements."

Some of the most compelling takeaways include:

Only 22 percent of healthcare professionals attending HAS believe their organization's population health and accountable care initiatives are working

75 percent of HAS attendees are strong advocates of virtual primary care (VPC)

82 percent of attendees agree that payers and providers must collaborate in sharing data and actionable insights for success in value-based care

66 percent of HAS attendees spend 40 percent of their time (or more) on work that involves convincing or persuading people to give up something they value (attention, effort, money, time) for something the attendee can offer

31 percent of HAS attendees believe Google could be most effective in applying its analytic and AI technologies toward disease and lifestyle management

61 percent of attendees at HAS believe their organizations can work harder to release their data to make machine learning and data more accessible to the public and ultimately more powerful.

"Our organization struggles with pinpointing exactly how we can objectively improve patient experience, especially when a patient's journey to wellness is lacking engagement and not fulfilling their individualized expectations," said Noel Tenoso DPT, OCS, COMT, certified MDT and first-time HAS attendee. "Implementing the invaluable knowledge I gained this week on how to put data and analytics at the epicenter to problem-solve breakdowns in engagement will enhance our patients' experience and outcomes."

HAS is an annual event taking place in Salt Lake City. In 2020, the Summit will take place Sept. 1-3.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records, and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-catalyst-shares-insights-from-annual-healthcare-analytics-summit-300917585.html

SOURCE Health Catalyst