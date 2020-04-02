02.04.2020 00:19:00

Health Care Service Corporation Launches Special Enrollment Period for Some Employers

CHICAGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) announced it will offer a special enrollment period for its insured group customers. Employees of fully insured group customers who did not opt in for coverage during the regular enrollment period will have an opportunity to get coverage for their health care needs. The special open enrollment period begins April 1 and will end April 30, 2020.

Health Care Service Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Health Care Service Corporation)

"We are working closely with many providers and partners to protect the health and the safety of our employees, members, and people in the communities in which we operate," said Greg Thompson, HCSC spokesperson. "These are extraordinary times and an extraordinary response is needed. We are stepping up to help meet the health care coverage needs of as many people as possible by opening up a special enrollment period."

This optional special enrollment period would apply to eligible employees and their dependents who previously declined coverage and now would like to enroll, or currently enrolled employees who wish to add an eligible spouse or dependent to their existing coverage. The effective date for coverage will be April 1, 2020. This enrollment event will be for medical/pharmacy and dental coverage only.

Other actions our plans have taken to support members include:

  • Launching dedicated COVID-19 websites so members can easily access information and resources around COVID-19;
  • Waiving preauthorization and lifting members' copays or deductibles for testing to diagnose COVID-19 when medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidelines;
  • Lifting restrictions on early prescription fills (may differ by Plan);
  • Lifting cost-sharing for medically necessary and behavioral health services delivered via telemedicine (may differ by Plan); and
  • Waiving prior authorization requirements for transfers to in-network, medically necessary alternative post-acute facilities until April 30, 2020.

About Health Care Service Corporation 
Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fifth largest health insurer overall, with nearly 16 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit HCSC.com, visit our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-care-service-corporation-launches-special-enrollment-period-for-some-employers-301033737.html

SOURCE Health Care Service Corporation

