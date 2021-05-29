SMI 11’433 0.8%  SPI 14’731 0.8%  Dow 34’529 0.2%  DAX 15’520 0.7%  Euro 1.0973 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’071 0.8%  Gold 1’909 0.7%  Bitcoin 31’491 -8.7%  Dollar 0.8999 0.3%  Öl 69.7 0.3% 

29.05.2021 19:00:00

Health Canada extends expiry date of two lots of the AstraZeneca vaccine by an extra month

OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada has approved an extension to the expiry dates of two lots (MT0055 and MT0056) of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days, from May 31, 2021, to July 1, 2021. The approval to extend the shelf life was supported by scientific evidence.

Health Canada had previously approved a shelf life of six months for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. On May 27, 2021, Health Canada received a submission from AstraZeneca that included product stability and mathematical modelling data that demonstrated that the quality, safety and efficacy of the two lots would be maintained for an extra month, for a total of up to seven months.

This change will ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory and provide Canadians access to much needed doses of the vaccine.

SOURCE Health Canada

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
28.05.21 Den Punkt erwischen!
28.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.05.21 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie unter Druck
28.05.21 SMI - die Luft wird dünner
28.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Vor neuer Aufwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
27.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cathie Wood hält trotz Crash an Mega-Kursziel für Bitcoin fest - und rät zum Kauf
Julius Bär legt Fifa-Fall in den USA definitiv mit Vergleich bei - Julius Bär-Aktie schliesst in Grün
Geheimtipps: Bei diesen Aktien sehen Wall-Street-Analysten noch Potenzial
Kryptomarkt erneut unter Druck: Bitcoin stürzt auf rund 35'000 Dollar ab
Indien will wohl Kryptomarkt regulieren - Weitere Turbulenzen für Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Co. voraus?
CS-Aktie beendet Handel dennoch fester: Credit Suisse ignorierte wohl Warnungen zu Gupta-Firmen - Politiker wollen sich Chefs vorknöpfen
Relief Therapeutics ernennt Taneli Jouhikainen zum COO - Relief-Aktie profitiert deutlich
SMI schliesst auf Rekordniveau -- US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- DAX geht deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Swiss Re verkauft offenbar New China Life-Beteiligung für Millionenbetrag
Nicht bei allen Aktien verfolgt Warren Buffett eine Buy and Hold-Strategie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit