Health and Weight Management Market Study, 2018-2025: Size, Trends, Products, Technologies

This report represents an important business tool for evaluating technologies, trends, products and market participants in the health and weight management sector. The geographic scope of this study is worldwide. The report identifies the main elements of products, services, and trends in different types of industries.



The report includes:

A descriptive study with an industry analysis of the global health and weight management market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market research data corresponding to obesity-related disease and statistics for fitness and exercise in the general population

Evaluation of current market size, market trends, and description of products and technologies

Coverage of services - such as fitness centers and health clubs, slimming centers and commercial weight loss centers, consulting services, and online weight loss programs - in health and weight management related industry

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape covering companies involved in manufacturing and marketing of diet supplements and products, fitness equipment, monitoring devices, and drug development sector

Insight into the intellectual property and patents, new trends and developments, clinical trials on weight loss medications, and potential markets for future developments

Company profiles of market-leading players, including FitBit Inc., Gold's Gym International Inc., MyFitnessPal, Novo Nordisk A/S and WW International Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Intended Audience

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Background

Health and Fitness Definition

Cancer Prevention

Inflammation

Immune System

Weight Management

Menopause

Mental Health

Nutrition and Weight Control in Health Management

Diets and Dieting Approaches

Balanced Hypocaloric Diets

Meal Replacement Programs

Unbalanced Hypocaloric Diets

High-Protein, Low-Carbohydrate Diets

Low-Fat Diets

High-Fiber Diets

Very Low-Calorie Diets

Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drugs for Weight Loss and Management

Weight Loss Monitoring and Maintenance

Health and Weight Monitoring and Maintenance Market

Chapter 4 Fitness Industry: Equipment and Services

Fitness Statistics and Market Trends

Exercise Equipment Sector

Cardio Equipment

Cross-Country Ski Machines

Elliptical Trainers

Rowing Machines

Stair-Steppers

Stationary Bicycles

Treadmills

Strength Equipment

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Amer Sports Oyj

Core Health & Fitness

Cybex International/Brunswick Corp.

Life Fitness

Nautilus Inc.

Rogue Fitness

StairMaster

Technogym S.p.A

Torque Fitness

Gym and Health Club Sector

24 Hour Fitness

Crunch Fitness

Equinox Fitness

Exos

Gold's Gym International

LA Fitness

LifeTime Inc.

Planet Fitness

Town Sports International

Fitness Services Sector

Fitness Market Evaluation and Estimates

Chapter 5 Monitoring and Weight Management Market

Monitoring Fitness, Physical Activity and Weight Loss Sector Overview

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Beast Technologies

Dacadoo

GOQii

Misfit

Naked Labs

OxyStrap International

Overview of the Fitness, Physical Activity and Weight Loss Monitoring Sector

Chapter 6 Nutrition and Weight Management Programs Market

Diet Plans and Weight Management Programs Sector Overview

Jenny Craig Inc.

MediFast

Nutrisystem Inc.

SlimFast

Weight Watchers International Inc.

HelloFresh SE

Sun Basket

Mobile Apps as Support and Alternatives for Weight Management Plans and Programs

Cronometer.com

FitNow (Lose It!)

MyFitnessPal

Noom

Weight Management Programs, Meal Delivery Services and Weight Loss Apps Market Evaluation

Over-the-Counter Diet Supplements for Weight Loss

Hydroxycut

Orlistat

Lipozene/Glucomannan

Market Estimates for OTC Supplements for Weight Loss

Chapter 7 Obesity Medications and Drug Development

Statistics on Obesity

Anti-Obesity Medications

Orlistat/Xenical/Alli

Belviq

Qsymia

Contrave

Saxenda

Plenity

Anti-Obesity Drugs in Development

Antag Therapeutics ApS

AptamiR Therapeutics

Empros Pharma

EraCal Therapeutics

NuSirt Sciences

Raziel Therapeutics

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Clinical Studies

Market Estimates for the Obesity Therapeutics and Drug Development Sector

Chapter 8 Other Treatments for Weight Loss and Weight Management

Surgery Options for Weight Loss

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Duodenal Switch with Biliopancreatic Diversion

Acupuncture as Treatment for Weight Loss

Psychotherapy

Weight Loss Centers and Clinics

Chapter 9 Health and Weight Management and Diagnostics Sector

Genetic Predisposition for Fitness and Obesity

DNA Analysis and Testing for Fitness and Nutrition Traits

Xcode Life

Athletigen

DNAFit

Pathway Genomics

Chapter 10 Patent Review for Health and Weight Management Market



Chapter 11 Market Summary

Overview

Fitness Market

Monitoring Fitness, Physical Activity, and Weight Loss Market

Market for Weight Management Programs, Meal Delivery Services, and Weight Loss Apps

Market for OTC Supplements for Weight Management

Market for Anti-Obesity Therapeutics and Drug Development for Weight Management

Other Approaches: Surgery, Acupuncture, and Psychotherapy

Wellness/Weight Loss Clinics and Diagnostics Sector

Market Participants

Market Estimates

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

FitBit Inc.

Gold's Gym International Inc.

Jenny Craig Inc.

LA Fitness International LLC

MyFitnessPal

Nautilus Inc.



Noom Inc.



Novo Nordisk A/S

Nutrisystem Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

WW International Inc.

