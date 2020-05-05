|
Health and Weight Management Market Study, 2018-2025: Size, Trends, Products, Technologies
DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health and Weight Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report represents an important business tool for evaluating technologies, trends, products and market participants in the health and weight management sector. The geographic scope of this study is worldwide. The report identifies the main elements of products, services, and trends in different types of industries.
The report includes:
- A descriptive study with an industry analysis of the global health and weight management market
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Market research data corresponding to obesity-related disease and statistics for fitness and exercise in the general population
- Evaluation of current market size, market trends, and description of products and technologies
- Coverage of services - such as fitness centers and health clubs, slimming centers and commercial weight loss centers, consulting services, and online weight loss programs - in health and weight management related industry
- Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape covering companies involved in manufacturing and marketing of diet supplements and products, fitness equipment, monitoring devices, and drug development sector
- Insight into the intellectual property and patents, new trends and developments, clinical trials on weight loss medications, and potential markets for future developments
- Company profiles of market-leading players, including FitBit Inc., Gold's Gym International Inc., MyFitnessPal, Novo Nordisk A/S and WW International Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources and Methodology
- Intended Audience
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Background
- Health and Fitness Definition
- Cancer Prevention
- Inflammation
- Immune System
- Weight Management
- Menopause
- Mental Health
- Nutrition and Weight Control in Health Management
- Diets and Dieting Approaches
- Balanced Hypocaloric Diets
- Meal Replacement Programs
- Unbalanced Hypocaloric Diets
- High-Protein, Low-Carbohydrate Diets
- Low-Fat Diets
- High-Fiber Diets
- Very Low-Calorie Diets
- Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drugs for Weight Loss and Management
- Weight Loss Monitoring and Maintenance
- Health and Weight Monitoring and Maintenance Market
Chapter 4 Fitness Industry: Equipment and Services
- Fitness Statistics and Market Trends
- Exercise Equipment Sector
- Cardio Equipment
- Cross-Country Ski Machines
- Elliptical Trainers
- Rowing Machines
- Stair-Steppers
- Stationary Bicycles
- Treadmills
- Strength Equipment
- Fitness Equipment Manufacturers
- Amer Sports Oyj
- Core Health & Fitness
- Cybex International/Brunswick Corp.
- Life Fitness
- Nautilus Inc.
- Rogue Fitness
- StairMaster
- Technogym S.p.A
- Torque Fitness
- Gym and Health Club Sector
- 24 Hour Fitness
- Crunch Fitness
- Equinox Fitness
- Exos
- Gold's Gym International
- LA Fitness
- LifeTime Inc.
- Planet Fitness
- Town Sports International
- Fitness Services Sector
- Fitness Market Evaluation and Estimates
Chapter 5 Monitoring and Weight Management Market
- Monitoring Fitness, Physical Activity and Weight Loss Sector Overview
- Fitbit Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Beast Technologies
- Dacadoo
- GOQii
- Misfit
- Naked Labs
- OxyStrap International
- Overview of the Fitness, Physical Activity and Weight Loss Monitoring Sector
Chapter 6 Nutrition and Weight Management Programs Market
- Diet Plans and Weight Management Programs Sector Overview
- Jenny Craig Inc.
- MediFast
- Nutrisystem Inc.
- SlimFast
- Weight Watchers International Inc.
- HelloFresh SE
- Sun Basket
- Mobile Apps as Support and Alternatives for Weight Management Plans and Programs
- Cronometer.com
- FitNow (Lose It!)
- MyFitnessPal
- Noom
- Weight Management Programs, Meal Delivery Services and Weight Loss Apps Market Evaluation
- Over-the-Counter Diet Supplements for Weight Loss
- Hydroxycut
- Orlistat
- Lipozene/Glucomannan
- Market Estimates for OTC Supplements for Weight Loss
Chapter 7 Obesity Medications and Drug Development
- Statistics on Obesity
- Anti-Obesity Medications
- Orlistat/Xenical/Alli
- Belviq
- Qsymia
- Contrave
- Saxenda
- Plenity
- Anti-Obesity Drugs in Development
- Antag Therapeutics ApS
- AptamiR Therapeutics
- Empros Pharma
- EraCal Therapeutics
- NuSirt Sciences
- Raziel Therapeutics
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Clinical Studies
- Market Estimates for the Obesity Therapeutics and Drug Development Sector
Chapter 8 Other Treatments for Weight Loss and Weight Management
- Surgery Options for Weight Loss
- Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
- Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding
- Sleeve Gastrectomy
- Duodenal Switch with Biliopancreatic Diversion
- Acupuncture as Treatment for Weight Loss
- Psychotherapy
- Weight Loss Centers and Clinics
Chapter 9 Health and Weight Management and Diagnostics Sector
- Genetic Predisposition for Fitness and Obesity
- DNA Analysis and Testing for Fitness and Nutrition Traits
- Xcode Life
- Athletigen
- DNAFit
- Pathway Genomics
Chapter 10 Patent Review for Health and Weight Management Market
Chapter 11 Market Summary
- Overview
- Fitness Market
- Monitoring Fitness, Physical Activity, and Weight Loss Market
- Market for Weight Management Programs, Meal Delivery Services, and Weight Loss Apps
- Market for OTC Supplements for Weight Management
- Market for Anti-Obesity Therapeutics and Drug Development for Weight Management
- Other Approaches: Surgery, Acupuncture, and Psychotherapy
- Wellness/Weight Loss Clinics and Diagnostics Sector
- Market Participants
- Market Estimates
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- FitBit Inc.
- Gold's Gym International Inc.
- Jenny Craig Inc.
- LA Fitness International LLC
- MyFitnessPal
- Nautilus Inc.
- Noom Inc.
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Nutrisystem Inc.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- WW International Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ptsyc
