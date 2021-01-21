Healogics Launches Program to Make 2021 The Year of Healing for Chronic Wounds, a Condition Affecting 6.7 Million Americans and a Leading Cause of Amputation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics®, the nation's leading provider of world-class wound care, wants to make 2021 The Year of Healing for our patients and for people struggling with a wound that will not heal. Chronic or non-healing wounds affect 6.7 million Americans, limiting their quality of life as well as life expectancy. The Healogics 2021 The Year of Healing program is dedicated to empowering both patients and healthcare providers with resources to help improve health, heal wounds and prevent unnecessary amputations.

In the midst of the ongoing world-wide COVID-19 pandemic and crisis, research is showing significant impacts to the critically vulnerable wound care patient population, including increases in limb amputations compared with matched time frames from pre-COVID-19 data. The Healogics clinical team is finding more and more research regarding the particular vulnerability of patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers and an increase in amputations.

It has never been more important for our patients to be as healthy as possible, and it has never been more essential for us to encourage patients and ensure that they are engaged in their healing plan. That is why Healogics is launching this year-long wound care healing awareness program, which will begin with a focus on the importance of the early detection of diabetic foot ulcers. Currently, 34.2 million Americans have diabetes and 2 million are struggling to heal a diabetic foot ulcer. In fact, up to 25% of people living with diabetes will experience a foot ulcer in their lifetime. The physical and emotional impact of chronic wounds can be devasting. Many people living with chronic wounds are less likely to exercise, or even socialize, because of their non-healing wound. This is especially harmful, as limited mobility and isolation are known to adversely affect health and wellbeing. The longer a chronic or non-healing wound goes without proper treatment, the greater the chance of infection, hospitalization or even amputation.

Throughout the year, Healogics will focus on a specific wound type or patient profile that is at-risk for complications and could benefit from specialized wound care. The program includes our 2021 The Year of Healing webpage with downloadable patient-education tools and links to resources that can help improve overall health.

In addition, Healogics wound care specialists, at the more than 600 Healogics Wound Care Centers® nationwide, will reach out to patients and healthcare providers to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of chronic wounds.

Visit our 2021 The Year of Healing webpage to download a free patient-education resource about diabetic foot ulcers.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healogics-launches-program-to-make-2021-the-year-of-healing-for-chronic-wounds-a-condition-affecting-6-7-million-americans-and-a-leading-cause-of-amputation-301212815.html

SOURCE Healogics