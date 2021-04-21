 HDI First Quarter Conference Call Notification | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’079 -1.2%  SPI 14’252 -1.0%  Dow 33’821 -0.8%  DAX 15’130 -1.6%  Euro 1.1021 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’940 -2.0%  Gold 1’778 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’136 2.3%  Dollar 0.9156 0.1%  Öl 66.2 -1.4% 

21.04.2021 01:52:00

HDI First Quarter Conference Call Notification

TRADING SYMBOL: Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") (TSX: HDI) today announced that it will report its 2021 first quarter financial results by newswire on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after markets close.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday May 13, 2021 at 8:00 am Pacific (11:00 am Eastern) during which Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer, and Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

To access the call, please dial toll free 1-888-664-6383 or (416) 764-8650 (GTA) at least five minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available through May 27, 2021 by calling toll free 1-888-390-0541 or (416) 764-8677 (GTA), followed by passcode 986509.

About HDI

HDI is North America's largest distributor of architectural grade building products. The Company operates a network of 70 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada distributing products to customers that supply the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets.

SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

20.04.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Givaudan nach Zahlen - der Duft des Erfolgs?
20.04.21 Lyxor: A Matter of Degrees: Aligning ESG Strategies with the Paris Agreement
20.04.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
20.04.21 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
20.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
20.04.21 SMI muss Dividendenabschläge verdauen
19.04.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Zwei Tote bei Unfall mit vermutlich fahrerlosem Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern - CS-Aktie verliert deutlich
Harley-Davidson-Aktie schiesst hoch: Harley-Davidson kündigt rechtliche Schritte gegen EU-Zölle an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit