21.04.2021 01:52:00
HDI First Quarter Conference Call Notification
TRADING SYMBOL: Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI
LANGLEY, BC, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") (TSX: HDI) today announced that it will report its 2021 first quarter financial results by newswire on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after markets close.
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday May 13, 2021 at 8:00 am Pacific (11:00 am Eastern) during which Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer, and Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
To access the call, please dial toll free 1-888-664-6383 or (416) 764-8650 (GTA) at least five minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available through May 27, 2021 by calling toll free 1-888-390-0541 or (416) 764-8677 (GTA), followed by passcode 986509.
About HDI
HDI is North America's largest distributor of architectural grade building products. The Company operates a network of 70 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada distributing products to customers that supply the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets.
SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.
