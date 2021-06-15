SMI 11’865 0.2%  SPI 15’242 0.3%  Dow 34’394 -0.3%  DAX 15’674 -0.1%  Euro 1.0906 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’133 0.1%  Gold 1’866 -0.6%  Bitcoin 36’201 3.1%  Dollar 0.8996 0.1%  Öl 73.1 0.7% 

15.06.2021 01:00:00

HDI Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Trading Symbol:Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the resignation of Lawrence Sauder and Bill Sauder from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). As the Company continues to expand the scope of its operations, Lawrence and Bill have determined that it would be appropriate to step down from the Board in order to avoid any potential for a conflict of interest between their role as directors of the Company and their family business that operates in business lines adjacent to the Company.

Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer and President of HDI said, "We thank both Lawrence and Bill for their long-term service to HDI. They have made significant contributions to our growth to become one of North America's largest wholesale distributors of architectural grade building products to the residential, repair and remodel and commercial construction sectors."

Lawrence Sauder commented that, "We are proud to have played a role in the Company's development." Bill Sauder added, "We thank HDI's management for what has been a great relationship and we look forward to watching the Company's continued growth and success."

Graham Wilson, who has been a director of HDI since 2004, will become the Chair of the Board effective immediately.

About HDI

HDI is one of North America's largest distributor of architectural grade building products. The Company operates a network of 70 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada distributing products to customers that supply the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets.

SOURCE Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
14.06.21 Schweizer Börse in Top-Form
14.06.21 SMI fliegt immer höher
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
11.06.21 Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
mehr

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Cathie Wood: ESG-Bewegung und Tesla-Chef tragen Schuld am Krypto-Crash
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Clariant-Aktien nach Verkauf des Pigmentgeschäfts nur kurzzeitig im Plus
Atomstreit mit dem Iran: Experten uneinig über Auswirkungen einer Einigung auf den Ölpreis
Implenia erhält Auftrag für Bahnstrecke in Norditalien - Aktien sehr stark
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Studie untersucht Buffetts Erfolgsrezept - und leitet erfolgreichen Fonds ab
Molecular Partners-Aktie knickt ein: COVID-19-Kandidat erhält von FDA Fast-Track-Status
Bitcoin klettert auf über 40'000 US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit