HDI Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Trading Symbol:Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced the resignation of Lawrence Sauder and Bill Sauder from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). As the Company continues to expand the scope of its operations, Lawrence and Bill have determined that it would be appropriate to step down from the Board in order to avoid any potential for a conflict of interest between their role as directors of the Company and their family business that operates in business lines adjacent to the Company.

Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer and President of HDI said, "We thank both Lawrence and Bill for their long-term service to HDI. They have made significant contributions to our growth to become one of North America's largest wholesale distributors of architectural grade building products to the residential, repair and remodel and commercial construction sectors."

Lawrence Sauder commented that, "We are proud to have played a role in the Company's development." Bill Sauder added, "We thank HDI's management for what has been a great relationship and we look forward to watching the Company's continued growth and success."

Graham Wilson, who has been a director of HDI since 2004, will become the Chair of the Board effective immediately.

About HDI

HDI is one of North America's largest distributor of architectural grade building products. The Company operates a network of 70 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada distributing products to customers that supply the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets.

