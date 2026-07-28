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28.07.2026 07:53:14
HD Hyundai Earnings Up In Q2; Shares Fall
(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Co., Ltd. (267250.KS), on Tuesday, reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.
For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 206.6 billion from KRW 142.4 billion in the previous year.
Operating income jumped to KRW 287 billion from KRW 209.1 billion in the prior year.
Sales increased to KRW 1.14 trillion from KRW 906.2 billion in the previous year.
HD Hyundai Co. is currently trading 7.13% lesser at KRW 195,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.
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