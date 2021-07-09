SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’881 1.3%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1.0856 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’811 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’531 1.6%  Dollar 0.9142 -0.1%  Öl 75.6 1.7% 
09.07.2021 21:15:00

HCSS Launches Management Consulting Team to Solve Complex Utility Industry Business Problems

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces a new Management Consulting team focused on helping utilities and utility contractors improve and manage their operations. The Management Consulting organization provides HCSS integrated software, data management, and business solutions tailored to utilities' unique challenges and strategies.

"HCSS, the most trusted leader in estimating, project management, and fleet management software, has worked with many large utilities and contractors to provide integrated data architecture, reporting, and advanced analytics," said Phil Baranowski, Director of Enterprise Development at HCSS. "The company helps clients gain business insights with digital solutions to collect, track, and report on business-critical data and to improve efficiency and data-integrity through process digitization, automation, and integrations."

The Management Consulting organization follows a proven methodology built on decades of industry experience and from working with utility clients to develop custom-tailored solutions. The planned approach will provide:

  • Process Improvement - Implement new software and processes to streamline and optimize operations.
  • Assessments, Audits, and Business Cases - Determine the current state of doing business, then recommend focusing improvement efforts concentrating on critical areas such as Governance, People, Process, and Tools.
  • Data Structure and Visualization - Develop a data structure that will flow throughout the entire project lifecycle, from estimating and budgeting through scheduling, reporting, and project tracking.

Management Consulting Team

The Management Consulting team will create tailored solutions that maximize ROI for even more utility industry clients using its combined 30+ years of relevant experience:

  • James Wolf is a certified cost engineering professional with extensive experience deploying technology to support capital projects and construction operations.
  • Michael Shore spent his professional career working directly with enterprise customers to modernize how they plan and deliver construction projects.
  • Phil Baranowski, HCSS' Director of Enterprise Development, brings a diverse background in construction, consulting, capital program and portfolio management, and software implementation and governance.

Software Integration

HCSS integrates with broader IT environments to help facilitate long-term partnerships with our customers. To help customers eliminate duplicate data entry and leverage HCSS-integrated software solutions to manage information directly from the field, HCSS works with ERPs including SAP, Oracle, and Dynamics. HCSS software is SOC 2 compliant and exceeds requirements related to information security, integration, and reporting. 

Learn more about HCSS Enterprise Management Consulting practice and our integrated software solutions.

About HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

For More Information contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
Office: 770.642.2080 x 214
Cell: 404.421.8497
Email: Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Related Images

james-wolf.jpg
James Wolf
James Wolf is a member of the HCSS management consulting team

michael-shore.jpg
Michael Shore
Michael Shore is a member of the HCSS management consulting team

phil-baranowski.jpg
Phil Baranowski
Phil Baranowski is HCSS Director of Enterprise Development

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcss-launches-management-consulting-team-to-solve-complex-utility-industry-business-problems-301328866.html

SOURCE HCSS

﻿

