+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 11:44:00

HCmed introduces Pulmogine in the 2019 ERS Congress

TAIPEI, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCmed Innovations Co., Inc., a drug-device combination company focused on inhalation therapy, presented its latest brand, Pulmogine, in the 2019 ERS International Congress. Pulmogine, a mesh nebulizer supported by a customization platform, is able to nebulize different types of medication, such as solutions, suspensions, biologics, and high viscosity drugs.

Among the types of medication, biologic drugs and antibiotics are particularly difficult to nebulize; however, HCmed explained that the technology enclosed in Pulmogine can achieve this purpose. The product, which was introduced during the 4-day exhibition, was also commended for its features that mainly focus on the capability of especially tailor the nebulizer for each formulation to enhance drug delivery.

The introduction of Pulmogine mesh nebulizer comes at a time in which inhalation treatment is being further explored to substitute other administration routes in old and new therapies. During the congress, it was emphasized that new biologic drugs are recommended over potentially harmful oral steroids to treat asthma. Dr. Eger (MD) said, "Asthma patients using high doses of oral steroids are at risk of serious adverse effects such as diabetes, osteoporosis and adrenal insufficiency."

Antibiotics used to treat pulmonary infections were also a central topic of discussion. In one of the sessions, it was presented that the antibiotic azithromycin could be used to treat primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD), a rare chronic condition. Dr. Kobbernagel, presenter of the study, said, "Our results show that azithromycin is safe for patients with PCD and that it could offer an effective maintenance therapy, reducing ill-health and helping children and adults get on with their daily lives."

Based on the specifications of Pulmogine, it could potentially serve as a platform to deliver some medications like the ones cited above; especially considering that drugs usually prescribed to treat cystic fibrosis, such as the antibiotics colistin and tobramycin, and the biologic dornase alfa, can all be effectively nebulized with Pulmogine.

HCmed will continue marketing Pulmogine in future events before the end of the year in order to present the advantages offered by their new brand. Some of the upcoming events are China International Import Export 2019 in Shanghai from Nov.5 to Nov.10 and the 2019 Drug Delivery to the Lungs Conference (DDL 2019) in Edinburgh from Dec.11 to Dec.13.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:37
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Multi BRCs mit Partizipation
10:30
Boeing – Erholung voraus?
10:09
SMI verharrt unterhalb der 10.000er-Marke
06:12
Daily Markets: S&P500 – 3.000 Punkte erneut geknackt / Givaudan – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend
21.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Novartis-Aktie leichter - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
UBS mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - UBS-Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX höher -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt steht die Bilanzsaison im Fokus. In Deutschland ist die Börsenstimmung freundlich. In Asien kamen Anleger allmählich aus der Deckung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB