22.12.2025 23:25:03
HCLSoftware To Buy Jaspersoft To Strengthen Embedded Analytics Offering
(RTTNews) - HCLSoftware (HCLTECH), the software arm of HCLTech, said it plans to acquire Jaspersoft, an embedded analytics and reporting business currently owned by Cloud Software Group.
The deal is intended to strengthen HCLSoftware's Data & AI division, Actian, which has seen rising demand over the past five years for enterprise data management tools such as metadata management, data catalogs, and data governance. The transaction is expected to close within six months of signing.
By adding Jaspersoft, HCLSoftware aims to offer a more complete, end-to-end data management and analytics experience while expanding its reach among developers, data engineers, and architects working across modern enterprise platforms.
Jaspersoft provides business intelligence software focused on pixel-perfect reporting, interactive dashboards, and advanced visualizations. Its tools are widely used in regulated sectors, including government, banking, and financial services, where precise and consistent reporting is critical.
HCLSoftware said the acquisition aligns with growing customer demand for analytics solutions that support generative AI while allowing organizations to retain control over how analytics are embedded into their applications. The combination is expected to enable scalable, AI-powered embedded analytics integrated directly into customer-facing systems.
Cloud Software Group said Jaspersoft has built a strong reputation globally and expressed confidence that HCLSoftware would provide a solid long-term home for the business.
Monday HCLTECH closed at ?1,670.3 or 1.7% higher on the NSE.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
