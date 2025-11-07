Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.11.2025 04:14:26

HCI Group Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HCI Group Inc. (HCI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $65.51 million, or $4.90 per share. This compares with $5.68 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.4% to $216.35 million from $175.32 million last year.

HCI Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $65.51 Mln. vs. $5.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.90 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $216.35 Mln vs. $175.32 Mln last year.