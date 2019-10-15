HCAP Partners Announces New Investment in DYPER™

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and recognized impact investor, announced today its investment in DYPER™, the world's first bamboo diaper subscription service. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DYPER™ was founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Sergio Radovcic who was looking for a better diaper solution for his infant daughter. DYPER™'s subscription-based service delivers a shipment of high-quality bamboo diapers to a customer's doorstep each month. DYPER™ products are made with responsibly sourced materials and are free of harmful chemicals, prints, and scents. They can be safely composted with a growing number of commercial services and are backed by carbon offsets each month, reducing the environmental impact from manufacturing to disposal.

"HCAP Partners' flexible capital structure and understanding of our industry are what made them our investor of choice," said DYPER™ CEO Sergio Radovcic. "They have been an invaluable resource in positioning the company for further success and we are thrilled to partner with them in our mission to develop more responsible diaper products. Families are demanding to know what is in their products, how they're made, and what impact their choices have on their babies and the planet. We strongly believe that being conscientious about the environment doesn't have to mean sacrificing product performance. We are leading the industry in exploring new materials, new technologies, and innovative supply chain approaches to delivering value, comfort, and convenience in a category that is ripe for disruption."

HCAP Partners Principal Nicolas Lopez, who led the transaction, stated, "DYPER™ products are at the forefront of the industry in providing families affordable and responsible diaper solutions. We are pleased to partner with Sergio and his team on this high-growth opportunity." Frank Mora, Partner at HCAP Partners, added, "DYPER™ has an impressive subscriber growth rate, social media following, and operating metrics, all of which lend themselves to a continued upward trajectory."

About DYPER ™

DYPER™ is a leading subscription-based diaper delivery service that removes the stress of diaper purchasing for modern families. DYPER™ products are made from responsibly sourced materials that are free of harmful chemicals, prints, and scents. With proper precautions, they can be composted at home or with commercial composters, where available. The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit https://getdyper.com/ .

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $2 million to $15 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $75 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 45 companies since it was founded and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies the team at HCAP Partners provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund six years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. Partners Tim Bubnack and Frank Mora and Principals Nicolas Lopez and Hope Mago lead HCAP Partners' investment team. For more information, please visit www.hcapllc.com.

