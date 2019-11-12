HCAOA Names Home Care Industry Veteran as Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA- http://www.hcaoa.org), the leading association for providers in the private duty home care industry, today announced the appointment of Vicki Hoak to the position of Executive Director, effective immediately.

Hoak joins from the Pennsylvania Homecare Association, where she had served as chief executive officer since 2000. During her time in charge of the Association, Hoak grew membership 700%, developed and established the Pennsylvania Home Care and Human Services Workers' Compensation Trust Fund, and initiated and passed licensure legislation for non-medical home care agencies.

"Given her track record as a fierce advocate for the industry in Pennsylvania, Vicki is a wonderful choice for the next phase of HCAOA's growth," said Peter Ross, president of the HCAOA Board of Directors. "She's a proven coalition builder with a strong record of developing successful outcomes for the industry in the policy sphere, and she has a deep knowledge base in dealing with Medicare and Medicaid, which more and more of our members will find valuable. On the heels of our record-setting Annual Leadership Conference, her experience will be invaluable."

Prior to her time with the Pennsylvania Homecare Association, Vicki worked as a corporate communications or public affairs director for Northwestern Human Services, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, and the Pennsylvania Division of the American Cancer Society.

"I look forward to working with the HCAOA membership to continue to promote the right for seniors and individuals with disabilities to remain in their own homes, living as independently as possible," said Hoak. "Given the national trend of bringing health care home and the dramatic increase of our aging population, home care offers a win-win solution: Home is where everyone wants to be and it is the most cost-effective care. I am honored to have this opportunity to work with this provider community that has been identified as a critical partner in the health care continuum."

Vicki holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Shippensburg University. She has been active in several professional and policy organizations, including the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee, Partnership for Medicaid Home-Based Care, Council of State Home Care and Hospice Associations, National Association of Home Care and Hospice, Center for Health Care Leadership, PA Senior Care and Services Study Commission, PA Long Term Care Commission; and is a Past President of the Southcentral Pennsylvania Alzheimer's Association Board of Directors.

ABOUT HCAOA

Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association – currently representing nearly 3,000 companies that employ more than 500,000 caregivers across the United States. HCAOA serves as the home care industry's unified voice. Representing a diverse number of small, mid-level and large corporations, HCAOA unites the industry through speaking with one voice in Washington, D.C. and state capitals across the country. HCAOA protects industry interests, promotes industry values, tackles barriers to growth and takes on industry-wide issues.

SOURCE Home Care Association of America