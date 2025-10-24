HCA Healthcare Raises 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare (HCA) said, for 2025, the company now expects EPS in a range of $27.00 to $28.00, updated from prior guidance range of $25.50 to $27.00. Revenues are now projected in a range of $75.0 to $76.5 billion, revised from previous outlook range of $74.0 to $76.0 billion.

Third quarter net income attributable to HCA was $1.643 billion, or $6.96 per share, compared to $1.270 billion, or $4.88 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.5 percent to $3.87 billion. Earnings per share increased 42.6 percent to $6.96. Earnings per share, as adjusted, increased 42.0 percent to $6.96. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues totaled $19.161 billion, compared to $17.487 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.