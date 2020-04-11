+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020

HBRA of Central CT Members Donate Materials to Thermaxx for Disposable Gowns

WEST HAVEN, Conn., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A generous donation by the HBRA of Central Connecticut has helped Thermaxx, LLC to continue freely providing disposable gowns for firefighters, first responders, and medical professionals. Last week Thermaxx, LLC converted all of their insulation jacket production lines to make disposable gowns in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. These gowns are not PPE as they have not undergone any FDA approval or testing but are designed to be an improvement over other crisis strategy gown alternatives recommended by the CDC. Since the program was announced last week, hundreds of organizations have requested gowns and Thermaxx expects to have delivered over 2500 gowns by this Friday (April 10). Quickly realizing that the demand was great and urgent, and more than one small business could fulfill on its own, Thermaxx solicited neighboring companies for help.

Eric Person, CEO of HBRA of Central Connecticut, and Shelia Leach, VP of Operations, answered the call by organizing donations of more than 50 rolls of material, about $10,000 worth, from their extensive network of members. Members of the HBRA of Central CT represent the best in their industry. Whether a builder, remodeler, developer or associated trade or supplier; their members are committed to the highest industry standards. Not only do their members build the communities in which they live, work and play, but they live there as well.

These donated materials are already being transformed into Thermax disposable gowns and being used by firefighters, first responders, and medical professionals across Connecticut to supplement their needs in this time of PPE shortages.

The Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut strives to protect the American Dream of housing opportunities for all, while working to achieve professional success for its members who build communities, create jobs and strengthen our economy.

About Thermaxx Jackets: Thermaxx Jackets was founded over 25 years ago to help our clients save energy with removable insulation blankets when traditional insulation is not practical. Combining expertise in heat loss, wireless monitoring, and insulation design, we've become the #1 provider and fabricator of removable insulation jackets and covers.

 

