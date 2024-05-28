Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’910 -0.4%  SPI 15’917 -0.4%  Dow 39’070 0.0%  DAX 18’764 -0.1%  Euro 0.9911 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’048 -0.2%  Gold 2’348 -0.1%  Bitcoin 62’229 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9104 -0.4%  Öl 83.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
SPI-Titel COSMO Pharmaceuticals-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich COSMO Pharmaceuticals-Anleger freuen
S&P 500-Titel Lyondellbasell Industries-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Lyondellbasell Industries Anlegern eine Freude
FTSE 100-Wert Intertek-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Intertek Anlegern eine Freude
Morgan Stanley: So wird künstliche Intelligenz den Kupferpreis bewegen
Coinbase-Report: Ether steht glänzende Zukunft bevor
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie [Symbol: HBMN / Valor: 1262725]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2024 14:01:58

HBM portfolio company Yellow Jersey Therapeutics to be acquired for USD 1.25 billion

finanzen.net zero HBM Healthcare Investments-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

HBM Healthcare Investments
195.32 CHF 2.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
HBM portfolio company Yellow Jersey Therapeutics to be acquired for USD 1.25 billion

28-May-2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Validation for the pioneering science and innovation of the Swiss biotech company;
  • Transaction increases NAV per HBM share by CHF 8.70 (+3.5%); expected cash inflow of USD 78 million for HBM Healthcare Investments.

HBM Healthcare Investments (SIX: HBMN) today announced that Yellow Jersey Therapeutics, a portfolio company, has entered into an agreement with Johson & Johnson, whereby Johnson & Johnson will acquire global rights to NM26, a Phase 2-ready investigational, first-in-class bispecific antibody targeting two clinically proven pathways in atopic dermatitis (AD)  for a total cash consideration of USD 1.25 billion. Yellow Jersey Therapeutics is a demerged subsidiary of HBM portfolio company Numab Therapeutics AG which holds the rights to NM26, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα (type I and type II receptors) and IL-31 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis set to enter phase 2 of clincal development. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

Based on the estimated net proceeds resulting from the sale of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics the net asset value per HBM share will increase by CHF 8.70 (+3.5%) with a cash inflow of approximately USD 78 million for HBM Healthcare Investments.

HBM Healthcare Investments continues to hold a stake of around 8 percent in Numab Therapeutics. Numab is developing a pipeline of promising clinical and preclinical programmes in oncology and inflammation. The company’s technology platform and development capabilities have been validated by multiple partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies.

 

About Numab Therapeutics AG

Numab Therapeutics AG is developing multi-specific antibody-based immunotherapies for inflammation and cancer. Numab’s reproducible plug-and-play therapeutic design process using proprietary platforms λ-Cap™ and MATCH™ puts it in a unique position to overcome historical drug discovery barriers and build a pipeline of new and important medicines aimed to maximize patient benefits. Numab’s diverse research pipeline spans oncology, immunology and inflammatory diseases and creates the opportunity for the next generation of first-in-class and best-in-class medicines. Several of the Company’s antibody candidates are being developed in partnership with biopharma collaborators, further validating the platform and development capabilities. For further information, visit www.numab.com.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1912841

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1912841  28-May-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1912841&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HBM Healthcare Investments AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:

🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike

Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:54 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
09:25 SMI schnuppert wieder an 12.000er-Marke
09:19 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Etwas fester zum Wochenstart
27.05.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: „PCE-Daten“ im Fokus – Geldpolitik bleibt bestimmende Thematik
27.05.24 Rückversicherer – Die Versicherer von Versicherungen
24.05.24 Webinar: The role of sustainable investing in tomorrow’s market
23.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf L"Oreal SA, AXA SA, Alcon Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
23.05.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’432.13 18.93 PFSSMU
Short 12’692.16 13.40 7CSSMU
Short 13’131.33 8.97 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’906.77 28.05.2024 13:56:30
Long 11’420.00 19.83
Long 11’190.68 13.95 UBSAJU
Long 10’720.00 8.90
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie im Plus: Ermotti-Nachfolge soll bei UBS offenbar intern geklärt werden
Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
MSCI World-Index im Fokus: MicroStrategy kurz vor Aufnahme
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger reagiert am Mittag positiv
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
GameStop-Aktie klettert weiter nach Aktienverkauf im dreistelligen Millionenwert - Auch weitere Meme-Aktien im Aufwind
Bitcoin im Rentenfonds: US-Bundesstaat investiert Millionen in Bitcoin-ETFs
El Salvadors Bitcoin-Bestände: Neue Tracking-Seite bietet Live-Einblick
ETH-Wale erhöhen ihre Bestände: Ein Anzeichen für wachsendes Vertrauen in Ethereum?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten