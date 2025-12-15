Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’887.4800 -0.1%  SPI 17’729 -0.1%  Dow 48’458 -0.5%  DAX 24’186 -0.5%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’721 -0.6%  Gold 4’343 1.0%  Bitcoin 71’372 1.6%  Dollar 0.7964 0.1%  Öl 61.4 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
HBM-Aktie: Swixx-Beteiligung wird zum Grossteil abgestossen
Interne Kritik bei NVIDIA: Huang fordert offeneren Umgang mit KI
Warum sich Franken, Euro und Dollar am Montag nur wenig bewegen
Strategischer Ausblick für 2026: Deutsche Bank bleibt für den S&P 500 zuversichtlich
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
15.12.2025 08:05:44

HBM Healthcare To Sell Majority Stake In Swixx Biopharma To SK Capital Partners

(RTTNews) - HBM Healthcare Investments AG (HBMNE.SW, HBMBF), on Monday announced it has signed a binding agreement to sell a majority stake in Swixx BioPharma AG to SK Capital Partners, LP for 1.5 billion euros, while retaining a significant minority interest.

The majority stake being sold in Swixx Biopharma is not quantified in the announcement.

The company will continue to hold a 25.1% stake in Swixx Healthcare, which was spun off from Swixx Biopharma in 2024.

Under the transaction, the company, together with the founders and other shareholders including Mérieux Equity Partners, will sell a majority of their current holdings in Swixx Biopharma.

Following the agreement, the company revalued its investment in Swixx Biopharma, resulting in an increase in net asset value of approximately CHF 13.50 per share, representing a 5% uplift.

Upon completion of the transaction, expected in the first half of 2026, cash proceeds are expected to exceed the investment's reported book value as of September 30.

The company's total investment amounts to 26 million euros, with 10.5 million euros already received in capital repayments.

The investment has generated an added value of around CHF 300 million to date, representing more than ten times the original investment.

The company will continue to participate in the company's future growth through its retained minority stake.

On Friday, HBM Healthcare Investments closed trading 2.11% higher at CHF 217.50 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

06:59 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Tech-Werte unter Druck
12.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.60% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Redcare Pharmacy
12.12.25 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
12.12.25 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck gesucht
11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
11.12.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11.12.25 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’444.11 19.55 BWCSGU
Short 13’720.10 13.73 S8QBLU
Short 14’226.69 8.90 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’887.48 12.12.2025 17:31:12
Long 12’385.84 19.70 SP2B8U
Long 12’089.04 13.58 SW5B0U
Long 11’587.41 8.93 BO0SVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Solana Kurs Prognose: Zurück auf 100 Dollar
VanEck-Chef skeptisch: Kann der Bitcoin angesichts von Quantencomputer-Risiken bestehen?
Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der DAX am Nachmittag
Unglaublich: Bitcoin soll um weitere 20 % fallen – schon in wenigen Tagen!
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
DAX 40-Titel Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:17 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Freundlicher Wochenstart erwartet
08:04 GNW-News: Denodo wird zum sechsten Mal in Folge als führendes Unternehmen im Gartner® Magic QuadrantT für Datenintegrationstools 2025 ausgezeichnet
07:36 BVG-Chef Falk: Neue U-Bahn-Bestellungen im Frühjahr geplant
07:35 Warnstreik bei Online-Händler Momox in Leipzig fortgesetzt
07:34 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Im Plus erwartet
07:34 ROUNDUP: Wann Hersteller für etwaige Corona-Impfschäden haften müssen
07:25 China: Einzelhandel, Industrieproduktion und Sachinvestitionen enttäuschen
07:19 ROUNDUP 2: Hongkonger Medienmogul Jimmy Lai schuldig gesprochen
07:17 DAX-FLASH: Aktienmarkt vor positivem Wochenstart - US-Jobbericht am Dienstag
07:04 GNW-News: SIKA ÜBERNIMMT FÜHRENDEN MÖRTELHERSTELLER IN SCHWEDEN ZUR STÄRKUNG DER PRÄSENZ IN SKANDINAVIEN UND ZUR BESCHLEUNIGUNG DES WACHSTUMS