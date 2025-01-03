HBM Healthcare Investments reports a compelling 15 percent increase in NAV in the 2024 calendar year

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’624 0.2%  SPI 15’518 0.3%  Dow 42’683 0.7%  DAX 19’909 -0.6%  Euro 0.9362 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’871 -1.0%  Gold 2’642 -0.6%  Bitcoin 88’928 0.7%  Dollar 0.9091 -0.4%  Öl 76.5 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343
Top News
Dezember 2024: Experten empfehlen Nestlé-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Freitagnachmittag entwickeln
Syz-Bank über 2025: Mag7 wird Lag7? Potenziale und Risiken für NVIDIA & Co.
Dezember 2024: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie
Meta-Aktie tiefer: Facebook-Konzern ernennt neuen Politik-Chef mit republikanischem Hintergrund
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie [Symbol: HBMN / Valor: 1262725]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.01.2025 17:48:15

HBM Healthcare Investments reports a compelling 15 percent increase in NAV in the 2024 calendar year

HBM Healthcare Investments
188.78 CHF 0.65%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
HBM Healthcare Investments reports a compelling 15 percent increase in NAV in the 2024 calendar year

03-Jan-2025 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the calendar year 2024 with a strong performance. Its net asset value (NAV) per share rose by 15 percent to CHF 251.17. By contrast, the share price failed to reflect this good performance, growing only marginally by 0.5 percent to CHF 176.00. The market capitalisation is thus almost 30 percent or more than CHF 500 million below the NAV, which corresponds to practically the entire book value of the portfolio of private companies and thus takes into account neither its value nor its potential for added value.

In addition to listed companies, private companies made a significant contribution to performance (Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics and the IPO of Sai Life Sciences in India). In addition, most investment currencies appreciated against the Swiss franc, contributing 6.8%.

The relevant healthcare sector market indices, measured in Swiss francs, also performed positively, but all lagged behind HBM Healthcare Investments (MSCI World Health Care Index +9.9%, Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) +7.6% and SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) +9.3%).

Positive results also in the first nine months of the 2024/2025 financial year

The NAV rose by 4.3 percent in the first nine months of the 2024/2025 financial year, resulting in a net profit of around CHF 66 million (previous year: net loss of CHF 157.5 million).

Performance during the period was mainly driven by the aforementioned private companies, while the listed companies were slightly negative. Foreign currencies had no significant impact.

The figures presented here are provisional based on the current status of the work on the financial statements. The final result will be published in the quarterly report on 20 January 2025.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2061425

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2061425  03-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2061425&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten