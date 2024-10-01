Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie
01.10.2024 17:46:25

HBM Healthcare Investments posts half-year profit of CHF 23 million for 2024/2025 financial year; currency effects had a strong negative impact on the result

HBM Healthcare Investments
175.88 CHF -1.79%
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
HBM Healthcare Investments posts half-year profit of CHF 23 million for 2024/2025 financial year; currency effects had a strong negative impact on the result

01-Oct-2024 / 17:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HBM Healthcare Investments achieved a positive performance in the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year. The net asset value per share (NAV) increased by 1.5 per cent to CHF 244.34. The share price rose by 1.7 per cent to CHF 189.40.

Based on the reported NAV, the company expects a half-year profit of around CHF 23 million (previous year: loss of CHF 70 million).

Private companies (sale of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics to Johnson & Johnson, revaluation of Swixx Biopharma and impairment losses on various investments) and listed companies contributed equally to the increase in value. Negative currency effects reduced performance by just under 5 per cent.

These figures are the preliminary result based on the current state of the closing process. The final result will be published with the half-year report on 21 October 2024.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1999967

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1999967  01-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

