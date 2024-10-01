|
01.10.2024 17:46:25
HBM Healthcare Investments posts half-year profit of CHF 23 million for 2024/2025 financial year; currency effects had a strong negative impact on the result
|
HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
HBM Healthcare Investments achieved a positive performance in the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year. The net asset value per share (NAV) increased by 1.5 per cent to CHF 244.34. The share price rose by 1.7 per cent to CHF 189.40.
Based on the reported NAV, the company expects a half-year profit of around CHF 23 million (previous year: loss of CHF 70 million).
Private companies (sale of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics to Johnson & Johnson, revaluation of Swixx Biopharma and impairment losses on various investments) and listed companies contributed equally to the increase in value. Negative currency effects reduced performance by just under 5 per cent.
These figures are the preliminary result based on the current state of the closing process. The final result will be published with the half-year report on 21 October 2024.
Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1999967
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1999967 01-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|
17:47
|Key Figures 30.9.2024 (EQS Group)
|
17:46
|HBM Healthcare Investments posts half-year profit of CHF 23 million for 2024/2025 financial year; currency effects had a strong negative impact on the result (EQS Group)
|
17:46
|HBM Healthcare Investments erzielt im ersten Halbjahr des Geschäftsjahres 2024/2025 einen Gewinn von CHF 23 Millionen; Währungseffekte belasteten Ergebnis stark (EQS Group)
|
16.09.24
|Key Figures 15.9.2024 (EQS Group)
|
02.09.24
|Key Figures 31.8.2024 (EQS Group)
|
16.08.24
|Key Figures 15.8.2024 (EQS Group)
|
02.08.24
|Key Figures 31.7.2024 (EQS Group)
|
19.07.24
|HBM Healthcare-Aktie fester: Gewinn in der ersten Geschäftsjahreshälfte 2024/25 (AWP)