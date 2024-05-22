Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.05.2024 18:17:00

HBM Healthcare Investments' portfolio company Swixx BioPharma boosts sales and profits through strategic acquisition in Latin America

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
HBM Healthcare Investments' portfolio company Swixx BioPharma boosts sales and profits through strategic acquisition in Latin America

22.05.2024 / 18:17 CET/CEST

Swixx BioPharma, the largest investment in the private equity portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, today announced its strategic expansion into Latin America with the signing of an agreement to acquire the Laboratorios Biopas Group.

The acquisition of Biopas builds on Swixx BioPharma’s rapid rate of organic growth and extends & transforms the company’s footprint. With USD 220 million in sales, over 300 employees and therapeutic coverage in Neurology, Oncology, Gastroenterology and Rare Diseases, Biopas is one of Latin America’s leading independent marketing and distribution companies for international biopharmaceutical firms. Biopas has its operational headquarters in Bogota, Colombia and is present in 20 countries, including Latam’s “Top 5“ markets of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia & Mexico.

The acquisition of Biopas follows on the entry of Swixx BioPharma into the Middle East region in September 2023 and marks another important step toward Swixx's mission to become the global partner of choice for biopharma companies seeking indirect routes to launch their medicines. Through Biopas’ comprehensive Latam continental coverage, Swixx will now be able to provide a compelling offering covering Central and Eastern Europe, CIS/Eurasia, MENA and now Latin America.  

Swixx BioPharma expects the transaction to be immediately accretive. The company will finance the acquisition through a combination of cash held on its balance sheet, bank loans and equity. Closing of the transaction is expected after relevant regulatory approvals, anticipated around mid 2024. HBM Healthcare Investments has been a significant shareholder in Swixx BioPharma since 2017, with a stake of approximately 25 per cent. 

 

About Swixx BioPharma AG

Swixx BioPharma operates fully owned subsidiaries across Central and Eastern Europe, Greece, Russia and several Eurasian countries including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East and now Latin America. Swixx BioPharma has over 1,300 employees and sales likely to exceed a billion Euros in 2024. The company is one of the fastest-growing, largest, independent, intercontinental commercial platforms for the biopharmaceutical industry. Swixx has gathered outstanding rare disease, oncology-hematology, specialty, vaccines and self-medication talent under one roof. For more information about Swixx BioPharma, please visit: www.swixxbiopharma.com.

 

About Laboratorios Biopas Group

Biopas is a leading pharmaceutical company in Latin America, specializing in the in-licensing, marketing, and sale of cutting-edge specialty pharmaceutical products. Our mission is to address unmet medical needs and facilitate access to innovative medicines. We provide efficient solutions to international pharmaceutical companies seeking to tap into sales opportunities across the region. Operating throughout Latin America with fully owned subsidiaries, we hold leading positions in CNS, Immunology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, and Rare Disease biopharmaceuticals. Our anticipated sales for 2024 are approximately USD 220 million, supported by a dedicated team of over 300 employees.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1909139

 
End of News EQS News Service

1909139  22.05.2024 CET/CEST

