06.05.2020 03:10:00

HAZZA Foundation gets a facelift with industry leader Qrypt Technologies

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Qrypt Technologies, a Singapore-based company, announced that they have taken reins of HAZZA Foundation, a blockchain technology that leverages OCTO3 Technology Limited's proven, enterprise-grade payment platform.

With the lack of universal acceptance of payment methods, it inconveniences consumers and high fees are charged to merchants. HAZZA Foundation aims to create an open, harmonious payment ecosystem by enabling acceptance across all payment methods, reducing costs and traditional barriers. It facilitates immediate adoption of Cryptocurrencies, allowing access to merchants instantly.

"The trend towards digital payment is already strong, and a study done in 2018 revealed that 83% of all payments made in China were via mobile payment modes," shared Malcolm Tan, Managing Director at Qrypt Technologies. "Qrypt Technologies believes that the Hazza Foundation is the solution to a global unified payment network. We are looking to bring this blockchain technology into China's payment market."

The next HAZZA Token Activity is scheduled over the next two weeks. Follow our Social Media pages for updates: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

About Qrypt Technologies: As part of the consortium led by British financial firm Enigma Group to apply for Singapore's digital banking license, Qrypt Technologies is a tech-focused management consultancy company that creates the technology backbone and offerings for clients and projects, and itself owns several projects in deep-tech, fintech and blockchain industry. With the aim of creating a seamless digital financial services ecosystem, Qrypt Technologies is working on obtaining full and digital bank licenses globally.

 

SOURCE The Hazza Foundation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 50.58
5.16 %
Novartis 82.44
2.35 %
Sika 161.05
2.25 %
CieFinRichemont 53.54
2.06 %
Nestle 101.82
2.01 %
Swiss Life Hldg 324.10
0.00 %
LafargeHolcim 38.08
-0.16 %
The Swatch Grp 182.90
-0.16 %
CS Group 8.12
-0.98 %
UBS Group 9.50
-2.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Geberit AG
05.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
05.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
05.05.20
The Duration Risk in Equities
04.05.20
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.05.20
SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Roche-Aktie freundlich: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Coronavirus-Antikörper-Test von Roche
Airlines Swiss und Edelweiss: Nationalrat einverstanden mit Nothilfe für Luftfahrt - Staatshilfen für flugnahe Betriebe
Energie-Analyst erwartet Ölpreisrally - dank jüngstem Crash
Jim Cramer warnt vor ETFs - und empfiehlt stattdessen diese Aktien
Newron-Aktie verliert mehr als 70%: Newron erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie mit Sarizotan die Ziele nicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Erholung nach Kursrutsch: Wall Street höher -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich klar im Plus -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schliesst freundlich
Risiko vs Rendite: Die Prognosen der Crash-Propheten in der Corona-Krise
Dennoch short: Starinvestor rät zu Kauf von Bankaktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung nach Kursrutsch: Wall Street höher -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich klar im Plus -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schliesst freundlich
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland besserte sich die Lage am Dienstag nach dem gestrigen Kursrutsch wieder. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag in Grün. In Asien blieben auch am Dienstag zahlreiche Börsen geschlossen. Eine Ausnahme war die Börse in Hongkong, an der Gewinne verbucht wurden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB