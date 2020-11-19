SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’438 -1.2%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’873 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’245 0.9%  Dollar 0.9113 0.0%  Öl 44.2 1.0% 

19.11.2020 03:39:00

Hayes Software Systems Names Diana Richie as Director of Strategic Accounts

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hayes Software Systems today announced the hire of Texas-based Diana Richie as the Director of Strategic Accounts. In this role, Diana will be responsible for maximizing customer satisfaction, increasing stakeholder engagement, and driving user adoption by facilitating collaboration across the school districts Hayes serves.

"Adding Diana, as our Director of Strategic Accounts, to our customer experience team will help us live out our mission and continue our partnership with customers," said Anna Maxin, COO at Hayes Software Systems. "She's a leader in the ed-tech industry with many years of experience working with large and urban school districts. She's going to be a great asset to our growth, and we're excited to have her on board."

Diana has over 30 years of experience in the education industry, in a wide range of functions, from teaching at Spring Branch ISD to VP of Sales and Client Engagement at Advanced Global EDU. Diana discovered her passion for K-12 education as a high school English teacher and has committed her career to helping educators and administrators. 

"I'm excited to join an innovative, fun, and caring company. I chose Hayes because of its mission to positively impact the lives of school administrators, educators, and students," said Diana. "At Hayes, I know I am surrounded by others working towards that same goal, in an environment that is supportive of employee ideas." 

Hayes Software Systems created this new role as a strategic move to grow, retain, and provide even more value to key customer accounts. Hayes works with 35 of the country's largest 100 school systems and will leverage Diana's education background and professional experience to provide value-added support to its customers.

About Hayes Software Systems  

Hayes Software Systems is a privately held company in Austin, Texas, that has been supporting K-12 education for 30 years by managing assets for their entire lifecycle and providing peace of mind and confidence in inventory data. Hayes has helped over 9,500 schools, including 35 of the country's top 100 districts, positively impacting over seven million students. Hayes also services higher education, state agencies, and government entities. For additional information, visit https://www.hayessoft.com to learn more.   

For additional information, contact: 
Rebecca Rosas, Director of Marketing  
marketing@hayessoft.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hayes-software-systems-names-diana-richie-as-director-of-strategic-accounts-301176598.html

SOURCE Hayes Software Systems

