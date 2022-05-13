Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’636 1.1%  SPI 14’982 1.4%  Dow 32’197 1.5%  DAX 14’028 2.1%  Euro 1.0445 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’703 2.5%  Gold 1’812 -0.6%  Bitcoin 30’085 3.1%  Dollar 1.0017 -0.2%  Öl 111.4 3.2% 
1 Aktie gratis

14.05.2022 01:24:00

HAWX PARTNERS WITH ONE TREE PLANTED TO GIVE BACK TO THE ENVIRONMENT

"One-for-one" Initiative Dedicated To Planting More Trees

ODGEN, Utah, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HAWX, a national pest control company, today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted to make a positive impact for nature, wildlife & people. Every new Hawx customer signed up equals another tree in the ground that contributes to a cleaner, greener, healthier planet.

"Working with One Tree Planted is a natural extension of our work," said President, Matt Mehr. "Healthy yards and healthy homes are at the core of our business model, and while we're working hard everyday to maintain the health of the people in those homes, it's great to have even another way to make a difference."

Service professionals at Hawx are skilled at identifying pest infestations throughout the yard and around the home. They work hard and train hard to understand the right formulas and treatment schedules to protect neighborhood yards, homes (and trees!) to leave the property pest free.

On top of making sure existing trees have prime environments for health, Hawx is partnering with One Tree Planted to prioritize:

  • Supporting important and needed reforestation efforts
  • Empowering everyday consumers with simple sustainable actions
  • Raising awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration

Planting trees is one of the best ways to combat the ever-present and growing damage that the environment endures. Trees are a huge part of nature's own effort to clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. Trees also provide tremendous social impacts by providing jobs to over 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped nations, and supporting communities devastated by environmental damage. Trees matter and Hawx wants to make a difference!

To get involved, become a HAWX customer here.

About Hawx
Hawx Pest Control serves customers in ten states across the country, and they offer specialized, local knowledge of the pests that are impacting your life. From the smallest problems to the biggest and most complex, they take care of them all. They offer extermination for your current problems and preventative treatments to eliminate threats before they happen and keep them away for good.

About One Tree Planted
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

Hawx Pest Control - Company Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawx-partners-with-one-tree-planted-to-give-back-to-the-environment-301547353.html

SOURCE Hawx Pest Control

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13.05.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech, Swisscom
13.05.22 Disney jagt Netflix
13.05.22 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
13.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Idorsia Ltd
13.05.22 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
13.05.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Stabilisierung bei 3’600? / Amazon.com – Spannender Wochenschluss
10.05.22 Marktupdate 10. Mai: Abwärtstrend nach FED Zinsentscheid | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’221.71 15.38 TSSMBU
Short 12’352.30 13.12 RSSM1U
Short 12’871.79 8.24 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11’636.08 13.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’124.96 18.44 OSSM2U
Long 10’894.84 13.58 OSSM3U
Long 10’269.66 7.87 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX verbucht letztlich deutliche Gewinne -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss sehr fest
Molecular Partners-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Molecular Partners beendet erstmals ein Quartal mit schwarzen Zahlen
Investment-Tipp einer SGKB-Strategin: Systematischer in Schweizer Dividenden-Aktien anlegen - welche Titel interessant sind
Coinbase-Chef rechnet mit massiver Verbreitung von Bitcoin & Co: Ende des Jahrzehnts eine Milliarde Krypto-Nutzer
Stadler-Aktie letztlich fester: Berner Oberland-Bahnen bestellen neue Triebzüge bei Stadler Rail
Bitcoin klettert wieder über Marke von 30'000 US-Dollar - Auch Ethereum wieder fester
Adecco-Aktie beendet Handel stärker: Adecco schliesst Squeeze-Out-Angebot für Akka-Aktien ab
Starinvestor Warren Buffett bekommt Konkurrenz: Elon Musk immer häufiger mit Investitionstipps
GAM-Aktie höher: GAM dementiert Gerüchte um Stützung von Stablecoin LUNA
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA stark gefragt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit